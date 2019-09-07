Harvest of despair - The 1933 Ukrainian Holodomor documentary

***Education you must know***The Holodomor (Ukrainian: Голодомор, “Extermination by hunger” or “Hunger-extermination”; derived from ‘Морити голодом’, “Murder by Starvation” ) refers to a series of purposeful mechanized genocidal famines that took place under the Jewish Bolshevik regimeduring the periods of 1921-22, 1932-33 and 1946-47. Holodomor is a compound of the Ukrainian words holod meaning “hunger” and mor meaning “plague”. The expression moryty holodom means “to inflict death by hunger”. Lenin established a Jewish regime that slaughtered well over 66 million ethnic Europeans the Holodomor Genocides alone resulted in a death toll of 16.5 million. Therefore, in the minds of those that experienced the Holodomor Genocides the term will forever conjure up the kidnappings, torture and cannibalism taking place under the Jewish Bolshevik regime.“You must understand.The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call in America the “Russian Revolution.” It was an invasion and conquest over the Russian people. More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes at their bloodstained hands than any people or nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be understated. Bolshevism was the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant of this reality is proof that the global media itself is in the hands of the perpetrators.” – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008), Nobel-Prize-winning novelist, historian and victim of Jewish Bolshevism (Marxism).The violent seizure of Russia by Jewish Bolsheviks in 1917 represented the ultimate terrorist act in the Jewish agenda since the assassination of Tsar Alexander II by Jewish terrorist Vera Figner. Yet typically as with the Jewish propaganda that incited the so called ‘pogrom’ the rest of Europe was not to know the real terror visited upon their Eastern brethren by the alien parasite now in control of their land. This leech implemented a psychology that was meant to instigate resistance from indigenous Europeans thus providing a ‘plausible excuse’ for the Jewish Bolshevik authorities to use force against the native population. The Tambov massacre had all the characteristics of a dry run in which the Bolshevik Red Army first exercised all its dreadful force against the civilian population revealing that Lenin had discovered a powerful weapon against the ethnic European people which is evidenced by the mass murders known as the Holodomor Genocides occurring in 1921-22, 1932-33 and 1946-47.Continue reading...The World Almanac notes the following pre-WWII populations of Christians and jews:1938-1948Christians: 682,400,000jews: 15,315,000Christians 682,400,000jews 15,315,000Christians 592,406,542jews 15,753,638Perceived difference:Christians -89,993,458jews +438,648Thus, according to the most credible jew and Christian sources in the world, there were 89,993,458 FEWER Christians after the war, and 438,648 MORE jews after the war, than there were before. But, at the historic growth rate of the Christian population of 1.5% per year, the 682,400,000 Christians in the world in 1933 would have been 853,158,362 by 1948. Instead, mostly due to WWII, the actual population was 592,406,542, 260,751,820 fewer Christians than there would have been without WWII. Even at a more conservative growth rate of Christians of 1% per year, there were 199,838,673 fewer Christians in 1948 than there would have been without WWII.Real difference:Info in the description of Holodomor survivorRare footage - the holodomorDresden February13th 1945.Dresden holocaust anglo American barbarism.The Dresden inferno an allied war crime.The Real Holocaust Victims Were the Victims of British Firebombing in World War 2 - Michele RenoufSecret of secret societies Walter viethDownload video