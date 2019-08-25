Dresden holocaust anglo American barbarism. Information below

History in five. WW2, Power, corruption, Rothschilds and the Vatican bank.The Vatican did not release the documents.Dresden February13th 1945.The bombing of Dresden was a British/American aerial bombing attack on the city of Dresden, the capital of the German state of Saxony, during World War II.Dresden takes ones breathe away! Structural design can inspire, stimulate or alternatively stunt the spirit. In this manner Dresden truly is the city of real artists. Any creature that plotted to destroy such a place has no soul.Incidentally while we are on the subject it is noteworthy to consider that though on the 3rd September 1939 the British Government declared war on Germany as MP Archibald Maule Ramsey pointed out “it very soon became apparent that no war was being conducted by Germany against this country. This was no surprise to those who knew the facts of the case. Hitler had again and again made it clear, that he never intended to attack or harm Great Britain or the British Empire…No one was quicker to perceive this than the pro-Jewish war mongers; and they and their friends inside and outside the House of Commons very soon began exerting pressure for…bombing of Germany to be started” and on the very evening of the day on which ‘the Great-Grand son of a plantation mulatto’ Winston Churchill became Prime Minister, May 11th, 1940 Britain’s Jewish occupied government started this ruthless form of war. In fact it was on Churchill’s orders that the RAF fired on any German aircraft. Even those specifically marked as medical relief were often shot down. However, nothing can compare to the saturation bombing Churchill–in collusion with Franklin Delano Roosevelt–had prepared for the city of Dresden between the night of February 13th and 14th 1945. Set up as a hospital city for wounded soldiers no military unit or anti-aircraft battery was deployed in the city. Together with the 600,000 refugees from Breslau.Continue reading....