The Dresden inferno an allied war crime.

EducationDresden February 13th 1945Dresden holocaust anglo American barbarism.In 'Eisenhower's Death Camps':A U.S. Prison Guard RemembersThe Real Holocaust Victims Were the Victims of British Firebombing in World War 2 - Michele RenoufOperation Gomorrah was a campaign of air raids which began on 24 July 1943 and lasted for 8 days and 7 nights and it created 'Germany's Nagasaki'.The Allied bombing of Hamburg during World War II included numerous attacks on civilians and civic infrastructure. As a large city and industrial centre, Hamburg's shipyards, U-boat pens, and the Hamburg-Harburg area oil refineries were attacked throughout the war.The attack on Hamburg, Germany's second largest city, would be known as Operation Gomorrah, after the biblical city wiped out by fire and brimstone.Air raids were nothing new. The agonies of Guernica, Warsaw, Rotterdam, London, Coventry and Cologne, where raids killed hundreds, were already seared on the international consciousness.But Gomorrah in July 1943 would be on a new and terrible scale - unmatched by any other single Allied air attack in Europe during World War Two."There is in the UK a tendency to equate what happened in Hamburg and Dresden with what happened in London and Coventry."But Hamburg is on a completely different level - it is more comparable with what happened in Nagasaki ."Gomorrah was rooted in failure. Bomber Command's early efforts were blackly laughable, with only a tiny percentage of bombs falling anywhere near their targets.In 1941 it was calculated it took five tonnes of bombs to kill one German. The numbers of enemy dead were almost the same as Allied aircrews lost.This prompted a change in tactics. Specific industrial targets were mostly abandoned.Hamburg was the result of a deliberate policy. In a way it would be understandable - if you can't hit, say, an aircraft factory alone, you can try and hit anything around it."But this went further - it stopped trying to hit the aircraft factory, it specifically targeted the workers and their families."The city of Dresden 1939Population of 707,000.The bombing of Dresden was a British/American aerial bombing attack on the city of Dresden. From February 13 to February 15, 1945, during the final months of World War II, Allied forces bombed the historic city of Dresden, located in eastern Germany. The bombing was controversial because Dresden was neither important to German wartime production nor a major industrial center, and before the massive air raid of February 1945 it had not suffered a major Allied attack. By February 15, the city was a smoldering ruin and an unknown number of civilians—estimated at somewhere between 35,000 to 45,000 were dead and hundreds of thousands more injured.The raids on Dresden February 13–15, 1945, became a symbol of the “terror bombing” campaign against Germany, which was one of the most controversial Allied actions of the war.You are not allowed to question this topic, because the jews use it to create there hoax.