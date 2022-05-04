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The real BIG Fools! - It is written; Message May 2022
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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224 views • May 04, 2022
Message May 2022
Bindernowski speaks about the real BIG BIG fools of this world.
People who truly think they are better than the God of the Bible

There is a connection to a parody, that became partially a prophetic illustration of this message in a musical form
Published as audio or video
Links:
On the website, the main page of the parody:
https://bindernowski.com/parody-in-7-movements/

Individual the Parody on this channel:
Part 1: Hubble Cosmology Bubble
https://www.brighteon.com/f9410471-4159-4273-9385-193e3ce0e258

Part 2: Monkey Business
https://www.brighteon.com/5256bfb6-4177-4bc0-9a77-768ad950f977

Part 3: Monopoly
https://www.brighteon.com/b8bdde0c-0571-4c73-960b-534e364e153d

Part 4: Niburu the Guru
https://www.brighteon.com/d3120779-b8d3-44bd-bedb-889162832b5e

Part 5: Shabat
https://www.brighteon.com/c200027c-4210-4df1-aef5-db192614a59f

Part 6: BIG Brother
https://www.brighteon.com/3f0655c4-e876-435b-a134-7a441f52e903

Part 7: Epilog
https://www.brighteon.com/5f6ec04c-58c4-40b7-8c5c-20d718ad7c10

The Story:
https://www.brighteon.com/82597831-a1e7-41da-b849-9597b14d34f2

The message is available as transcript (condensed) to read along:
https://bindernowski.com/message-may-2022-the-real-big-fools/

If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski

Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Keywords
politicsclimate changeholy spiritchristjesuspropagandarevolutiontechnologyeliteartificial intelligenceyeshuaconspiracysurveillanceagendaparadisepopulation controlnarrativesilicon valleycyborgimmortalitywickedfoolishcovidschwabharari
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