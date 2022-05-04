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The real BIG Fools! - It is written; Message May 2022
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224 views • May 04, 2022
Message May 2022
Bindernowski speaks about the real BIG BIG fools of this world.
People who truly think they are better than the God of the Bible
There is a connection to a parody, that became partially a prophetic illustration of this message in a musical form
Published as audio or video
Links:
On the website, the main page of the parody:
https://bindernowski.com/parody-in-7-movements/
Individual the Parody on this channel:
Part 1: Hubble Cosmology Bubble
https://www.brighteon.com/f9410471-4159-4273-9385-193e3ce0e258
Part 2: Monkey Business
https://www.brighteon.com/5256bfb6-4177-4bc0-9a77-768ad950f977
Part 3: Monopoly
https://www.brighteon.com/b8bdde0c-0571-4c73-960b-534e364e153d
Part 4: Niburu the Guru
https://www.brighteon.com/d3120779-b8d3-44bd-bedb-889162832b5e
Part 5: Shabat
https://www.brighteon.com/c200027c-4210-4df1-aef5-db192614a59f
Part 6: BIG Brother
https://www.brighteon.com/3f0655c4-e876-435b-a134-7a441f52e903
Part 7: Epilog
https://www.brighteon.com/5f6ec04c-58c4-40b7-8c5c-20d718ad7c10
The Story:
https://www.brighteon.com/82597831-a1e7-41da-b849-9597b14d34f2
The message is available as transcript (condensed) to read along:
https://bindernowski.com/message-may-2022-the-real-big-fools/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Bindernowski speaks about the real BIG BIG fools of this world.
People who truly think they are better than the God of the Bible
There is a connection to a parody, that became partially a prophetic illustration of this message in a musical form
Published as audio or video
Links:
On the website, the main page of the parody:
https://bindernowski.com/parody-in-7-movements/
Individual the Parody on this channel:
Part 1: Hubble Cosmology Bubble
https://www.brighteon.com/f9410471-4159-4273-9385-193e3ce0e258
Part 2: Monkey Business
https://www.brighteon.com/5256bfb6-4177-4bc0-9a77-768ad950f977
Part 3: Monopoly
https://www.brighteon.com/b8bdde0c-0571-4c73-960b-534e364e153d
Part 4: Niburu the Guru
https://www.brighteon.com/d3120779-b8d3-44bd-bedb-889162832b5e
Part 5: Shabat
https://www.brighteon.com/c200027c-4210-4df1-aef5-db192614a59f
Part 6: BIG Brother
https://www.brighteon.com/3f0655c4-e876-435b-a134-7a441f52e903
Part 7: Epilog
https://www.brighteon.com/5f6ec04c-58c4-40b7-8c5c-20d718ad7c10
The Story:
https://www.brighteon.com/82597831-a1e7-41da-b849-9597b14d34f2
The message is available as transcript (condensed) to read along:
https://bindernowski.com/message-may-2022-the-real-big-fools/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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