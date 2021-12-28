James Wickstrom - England's Royal Family Polluted - July 16, 2011

Queen Elizabeth is part black (a negress Mulatto) and married Mountbatten, a Jew, and her descendants are black Jews. Queen Charlotte was a black African and England has been under the control a black queen since 1731. America had 2 black Jews in the white house with both Obama and Eisenhower and many Jews as president including Donald Trump, George Bush Sr. and Jr, Lyndon B. Johnson, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Many American worship Trump who is a Jew and is intending to exterminate all the Caucasians and Christians in America.Genesis 49:10 (KJV):The sceptre shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet, until Shiloh come; and unto him shall the gathering of the people be.Ezra 9:12 (KJV):Now therefore give not your daughters unto their sons, neither take their daughters unto your sons, nor seek their peace or their wealth for ever: that ye may be strong, and eat the good of the land, and leave it for an inheritance to your children for ever.Isaiah 34:12 (KJV):They shall call the nobles thereof to the kingdom, but none shall be there, and all her princes shall be nothing.Corona = The Crown Corporation Queen Of G. BritainThe Freemasons Holy BibleKing James Bible Written / Edited By Freemason Sir Francis BaconTimeline Of The Jewish Genocide Of The British PeopleThe Jewish Saudi Royal Family⁣Who Are The Gates?The Not So Chosen People CartoonThe Star Of Remphan: The Synagogue Of SatanThe Other Israel: The Whole Story Of Zionist Conspiracy - Ted Pike (1987)Playlist:Source: