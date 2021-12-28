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James Wickstrom - England's Royal Family Polluted - July 16, 2011
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3785 views • December 28, 2021
Queen Elizabeth is part black (a negress Mulatto) and married Mountbatten, a Jew, and her descendants are black Jews. Queen Charlotte was a black African and England has been under the control a black queen since 1731. America had 2 black Jews in the white house with both Obama and Eisenhower and many Jews as president including Donald Trump, George Bush Sr. and Jr, Lyndon B. Johnson, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Many American worship Trump who is a Jew and is intending to exterminate all the Caucasians and Christians in America.
Genesis 49:10 (KJV):
The sceptre shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet, until Shiloh come; and unto him shall the gathering of the people be.
Ezra 9:12 (KJV):
Now therefore give not your daughters unto their sons, neither take their daughters unto your sons, nor seek their peace or their wealth for ever: that ye may be strong, and eat the good of the land, and leave it for an inheritance to your children for ever.
Isaiah 34:12 (KJV):
They shall call the nobles thereof to the kingdom, but none shall be there, and all her princes shall be nothing.
Corona = The Crown Corporation Queen Of G. Britain
https://www.brighteon.com/1f3490a0-9291-4e4e-baab-2ce1ccf8c4eb
The Freemasons Holy Bible
https://www.brighteon.com/7cd5918a-cd07-4edf-82b7-6c6a0a0a6afb
King James Bible Written / Edited By Freemason Sir Francis Bacon
https://www.brighteon.com/86f021be-c93b-44df-88ca-ac7c2ad3b2d1
Timeline Of The Jewish Genocide Of The British People
https://www.brighteon.com/a97249bb-81da-490b-a4b4-80f5253ec21d
The Jewish Saudi Royal Family
https://www.brighteon.com/1ec0fb1c-43ef-4624-8f3c-3d47da1e99c6
Who Are The Gates?
https://www.brighteon.com/7712b6bb-6af6-4615-959e-d59a35fbf876
The Not So Chosen People Cartoon
https://www.brighteon.com/669d4a91-1384-4c65-beeb-6fef3cfd637c
The Star Of Remphan: The Synagogue Of Satan
https://www.brighteon.com/e9167dcf-75c4-431e-b16e-79464b4f8eda
The Other Israel: The Whole Story Of Zionist Conspiracy - Ted Pike (1987)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7271a6f-0bca-4048-999a-92f82d22b24a
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6LKN8FZQJoCZ
Genesis 49:10 (KJV):
The sceptre shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet, until Shiloh come; and unto him shall the gathering of the people be.
Ezra 9:12 (KJV):
Now therefore give not your daughters unto their sons, neither take their daughters unto your sons, nor seek their peace or their wealth for ever: that ye may be strong, and eat the good of the land, and leave it for an inheritance to your children for ever.
Isaiah 34:12 (KJV):
They shall call the nobles thereof to the kingdom, but none shall be there, and all her princes shall be nothing.
Corona = The Crown Corporation Queen Of G. Britain
https://www.brighteon.com/1f3490a0-9291-4e4e-baab-2ce1ccf8c4eb
The Freemasons Holy Bible
https://www.brighteon.com/7cd5918a-cd07-4edf-82b7-6c6a0a0a6afb
King James Bible Written / Edited By Freemason Sir Francis Bacon
https://www.brighteon.com/86f021be-c93b-44df-88ca-ac7c2ad3b2d1
Timeline Of The Jewish Genocide Of The British People
https://www.brighteon.com/a97249bb-81da-490b-a4b4-80f5253ec21d
The Jewish Saudi Royal Family
https://www.brighteon.com/1ec0fb1c-43ef-4624-8f3c-3d47da1e99c6
Who Are The Gates?
https://www.brighteon.com/7712b6bb-6af6-4615-959e-d59a35fbf876
The Not So Chosen People Cartoon
https://www.brighteon.com/669d4a91-1384-4c65-beeb-6fef3cfd637c
The Star Of Remphan: The Synagogue Of Satan
https://www.brighteon.com/e9167dcf-75c4-431e-b16e-79464b4f8eda
The Other Israel: The Whole Story Of Zionist Conspiracy - Ted Pike (1987)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7271a6f-0bca-4048-999a-92f82d22b24a
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6LKN8FZQJoCZ
Keywords
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