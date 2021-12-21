The Jewish Saudi Royal Family

In current times it’s actually Saudi Arabia and the Zionist organization (using USA as a stooge) who are the real terrorists. Wahhabi ideology is not Islam, but is a perverted doctrine like Zionism use by Rothschilds Bankster Crime Syndicate to dominate the entire Middle East and ultimately one world dictatorship.Historians have traced that the Sauds belonged to Anza tribe who were settled in Najd around 1450 AD. It is said that Sauds were originally Jews and shrewd Feudal Lords.King Faisal (1906-1975), who ruled the Kingdom between 1964-75, confirmed Jewish ancestry of Saudi Royals. In an interview to Washington post on September 17, 1969, King Faisal is reported to have said: “We, the Saudi family are cousins of the Jews. We entirely disagree with any Arab or Muslim Authority which shows any antagonism to the Jews; but we must live together with them in peace. Our country (Arabia) is the Fountain head from where the first Jew sprang, and his descendants spread out all over the world.”Playlist:Source:https://worldtruthvideos.website/v/LA123a