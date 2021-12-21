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The Jewish Saudi Royal Family
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3207 views • December 21, 2021
In current times it’s actually Saudi Arabia and the Zionist organization (using USA as a stooge) who are the real terrorists. Wahhabi ideology is not Islam, but is a perverted doctrine like Zionism use by Rothschilds Bankster Crime Syndicate to dominate the entire Middle East and ultimately one world dictatorship.
Historians have traced that the Sauds belonged to Anza tribe who were settled in Najd around 1450 AD. It is said that Sauds were originally Jews and shrewd Feudal Lords.
King Faisal (1906-1975), who ruled the Kingdom between 1964-75, confirmed Jewish ancestry of Saudi Royals. In an interview to Washington post on September 17, 1969, King Faisal is reported to have said: “We, the Saudi family are cousins of the Jews. We entirely disagree with any Arab or Muslim Authority which shows any antagonism to the Jews; but we must live together with them in peace. Our country (Arabia) is the Fountain head from where the first Jew sprang, and his descendants spread out all over the world.”
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fum5q1SMDz1N
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGfCWt5SxXJz
https://worldtruthvideos.website/v/LA123a
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Jews_in_Saudi_Arabia
https://concisepolitics.com/2016/04/28/the-documented-jewish-roots-of-saudi-royal-family
https://therearenosunglasses.wordpress.com/2014/02/27/we-the-saudi-family-are-cousins-of-the-jews
http://abundanthope.net/pages/Political_Information_43/The-Jewish-Roots-Of-The-House-Of-Saud-Family-Tree.shtml
https://concisepolitics.com/2017/10/06/rothschilds-crime-syndicate-jewish-russian-mafia-red-mafiya-red-octopus-jewish-mafia-linked-to-mossad-cia-aipac-adl-federal-reserve
Historians have traced that the Sauds belonged to Anza tribe who were settled in Najd around 1450 AD. It is said that Sauds were originally Jews and shrewd Feudal Lords.
King Faisal (1906-1975), who ruled the Kingdom between 1964-75, confirmed Jewish ancestry of Saudi Royals. In an interview to Washington post on September 17, 1969, King Faisal is reported to have said: “We, the Saudi family are cousins of the Jews. We entirely disagree with any Arab or Muslim Authority which shows any antagonism to the Jews; but we must live together with them in peace. Our country (Arabia) is the Fountain head from where the first Jew sprang, and his descendants spread out all over the world.”
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fum5q1SMDz1N
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGfCWt5SxXJz
https://worldtruthvideos.website/v/LA123a
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Jews_in_Saudi_Arabia
https://concisepolitics.com/2016/04/28/the-documented-jewish-roots-of-saudi-royal-family
https://therearenosunglasses.wordpress.com/2014/02/27/we-the-saudi-family-are-cousins-of-the-jews
http://abundanthope.net/pages/Political_Information_43/The-Jewish-Roots-Of-The-House-Of-Saud-Family-Tree.shtml
https://concisepolitics.com/2017/10/06/rothschilds-crime-syndicate-jewish-russian-mafia-red-mafiya-red-octopus-jewish-mafia-linked-to-mossad-cia-aipac-adl-federal-reserve
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