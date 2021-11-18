The Freemasons Holy Bible

"Freemasonry is a Jewish establishment, whose history, grades, official appointments, passwords, and explanations are Jewish from beginning to end." – Rabbi Isaac Wise, The Israelite of America, 3 August 1855."Masonic lodges established all over the world offered to help us achieve our independence. Those pigs, the non-Jewish Masons, will never understand the final object of Masonry." – Theodor Herzl, The Founder of Zionism, in Switzerland, 1897."It is evident there were only Jews, and cabalistic Jews, in Masonry's origin." – The Jewish historian, Bernard Lazare."The origin of freemasonry must be attributed to Judaism, certainly not to Judaism as a whole, but at least, to a perverted Judaism." – Joseph Lehman, Catholic Priest."The inventor, founder or introducer of the Masonic system, if he was not a Jew by circumcision, was as much a Jew at heart as the best of the circumcised, for Masonry breathes Judaism through its four sides." – Nicolas Serra-Caussa."The Grand Lodge Masonry of the present day is wholly Jewish." – Richard Carlile, The Manual of Freemasonry."It is certain that there were Jews around the cradle of Freemasonry; certain rites prove that they were cabbalistic Jews." – Bernard Lazare (Jew), L'antisemitisme."The Freemasons erect a building in which the God of Israel will live forever." – Freemasons' Guide, New York, 1901."Each Lodge is and must be a symbol of the Jewish temple; each Master in the Chair, a representative of the Jewish king; and every Mason a personification of the Jewish workman." – An Encyclopædia of Freemasonry, Philadelphia, 1906.“Freemasonry is born out of Israel.” – The Jewish Guardian, 12 April 1922.“Masonry is based on Judaism. Eliminate the teachings of Judaism from the Masonic ritual and what is left?” – The Jewish Tribune of New York, 28 October 1927.“The most important duty of freemasonry must be to glorify the Jews, which has preserved the unchanged divine standard of wisdom.” – French masonic magazine Le Symbolisme, July 1928."Our rite is Jewish from beginning to end; the public should conclude from this that we have actual connections with Jewry." – Brother Rudolph Klein, Latomia, No. 7-8, 1928."The true reason why members of the Masonic Craft address each other as Brother so and so . . . is purely because of Hebraic Influence." – Bernard Shillman, Hebraic Influences on Masonic Symbolism, 1929."Bro. Benas expressed the view that the Israelitish tradition is of the very tissue of Masonic substance, and the spirit of that tradition is its vitalising element." – The Freemason, 14 March 1936."Zionist world leaders, men in influential positions with the various Masonic organizations everywhere, have worked "hand in glove" for a universal world revolution, which will bring in the One World Church and a One World Government. Many Masonic Lodges are exclusively Jewish, as are the controlling B'nai B'rith Lodges." – Ray Novosel, writing from Australia, 2004.The initiate to the Master Rite is referred to as "humble representative of King Solomon." – The Textbook of Freemasonry, London, Page 7."The Coat of Arms used by the Grand Lodge of England is entirely composed of Jewish symbols." – Transactions of the Jewish Historical Society, Vol. 2, Page 156.Ezekiel 8:16 (ESV):"And he brought me into the inner court of the house of the LORD. And behold, at the entrance of the temple of the LORD, between the porch and the altar, were about twenty-five men, with their backs to the temple of the LORD, and their faces toward the east, worshiping the sun toward the east."Source: