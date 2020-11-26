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94) Claire Edwards & Molly Knight on the global putsch (Oct19, 2020)
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54 views • November 26, 2020
82) Claire Edwards: Electricity and flu connection: https://www.brighteon.com/d18e2f53-d3ee-4277-9ebb-ade2caca30da
76)) Electromagnetic Weapons (CNN 1985 & History Channel 2010): https://www.brighteon.com/925edd77-d46f-4732-9e17-761822c10706
87) Electron Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons: https://www.brighteon.com/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8
86) Microwaves, Society and Food: https://www.brighteon.com/ba93e83e-679c-453c-8494-c4261177247b
81) 81) 'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka: https://www.brighteon.com/d718e4ae-de2a-4fb7-892f-c2bc724b2867
76)) Electromagnetic Weapons (CNN 1985 & History Channel 2010): https://www.brighteon.com/925edd77-d46f-4732-9e17-761822c10706
87) Electron Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons: https://www.brighteon.com/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8
86) Microwaves, Society and Food: https://www.brighteon.com/ba93e83e-679c-453c-8494-c4261177247b
81) 81) 'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka: https://www.brighteon.com/d718e4ae-de2a-4fb7-892f-c2bc724b2867
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