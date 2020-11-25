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81) 'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka (eng. subtitles)
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58 views • November 25, 2020
'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka (eng. subtitles) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 15/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtH-PPv21Ug
Credits for the full subtitling (that was missing) for Jimmy Stars's Channel.
Description and text download:
A historic overview of the modern western Theory of Infection, by Dr. Stefan Lanka, a german biologist and virologist presented in 2010. Going through artistic warnings of Goethe, in the researches of Henle, Pasteur, Enderlein and Koch. How we got from the viruses idea through gene idea and genetic engineering. A real life lesson and a bath of understanding of Life itself. We have to stop being foolish and to stop bubble of lies before it stops us.
Full text for direct download, easily translatable for several languages:
EN: https://aphomeopatia.weebly.com/uploads/3/4/2/5/3425631/en-completed.rtf
PT: https://aphomeopatia.weebly.com/uploads/3/4/2/5/3425631/pt-completo.rtf
RELATED MATERIAL:
146) Biologist and Virologist Stefan Lanka in discussion with Ilsedora Laker: https://www.brighteon.com/01f0deae-b39d-4166-928b-f9a95c18d28f
145) Germ Theory FRAUD - Conversation between Tom Cowan MD and Biologist Stefan Lanka: https://www.brighteon.com/20f1fd27-1079-4617-8d84-2804c63c6b37
144) Dr. Tom Cowan ''Talks Covid, 5G, Vaccines & More'': https://www.brighteon.com/09ea44fd-218d-4a90-a9f0-169e01cc2166
81) 'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka (eng. subtitles): https://www.brighteon.com/d718e4ae-de2a-4fb7-892f-c2bc724b2867
Credits for the full subtitling (that was missing) for Jimmy Stars's Channel.
Description and text download:
A historic overview of the modern western Theory of Infection, by Dr. Stefan Lanka, a german biologist and virologist presented in 2010. Going through artistic warnings of Goethe, in the researches of Henle, Pasteur, Enderlein and Koch. How we got from the viruses idea through gene idea and genetic engineering. A real life lesson and a bath of understanding of Life itself. We have to stop being foolish and to stop bubble of lies before it stops us.
Full text for direct download, easily translatable for several languages:
EN: https://aphomeopatia.weebly.com/uploads/3/4/2/5/3425631/en-completed.rtf
PT: https://aphomeopatia.weebly.com/uploads/3/4/2/5/3425631/pt-completo.rtf
RELATED MATERIAL:
146) Biologist and Virologist Stefan Lanka in discussion with Ilsedora Laker: https://www.brighteon.com/01f0deae-b39d-4166-928b-f9a95c18d28f
145) Germ Theory FRAUD - Conversation between Tom Cowan MD and Biologist Stefan Lanka: https://www.brighteon.com/20f1fd27-1079-4617-8d84-2804c63c6b37
144) Dr. Tom Cowan ''Talks Covid, 5G, Vaccines & More'': https://www.brighteon.com/09ea44fd-218d-4a90-a9f0-169e01cc2166
81) 'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka (eng. subtitles): https://www.brighteon.com/d718e4ae-de2a-4fb7-892f-c2bc724b2867
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