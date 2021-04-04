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144) Dr. Tom Cowan: 5G millimetre waves are a weapon to make people sick with Covid
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2652 views • April 04, 2021
Dr. Tom Cowan gives a great interview describing what 5G is doing to our bodies & more.
SOURCE (no date available): Dr. Tom Cowan "Talks Covid, 5G, Vaccines & More" *GREAT INTERVIEW* https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-tom-cowan-quot-talks-covid-5g-vaccines-amp-more-quot-great-interview_Dp7BYpks5tpWBQO.html
RELATED MATERIAL:
146) Biologist and Virologist Stefan Lanka in discussion with Ilsedora Laker: https://www.brighteon.com/01f0deae-b39d-4166-928b-f9a95c18d28f
145) Germ Theory FRAUD - Conversation between Tom Cowan MD and Biologist Stefan Lanka: https://www.brighteon.com/20f1fd27-1079-4617-8d84-2804c63c6b37
81) 'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka (eng. subtitles): https://www.brighteon.com/d718e4ae-de2a-4fb7-892f-c2bc724b2867
SOURCE (no date available): Dr. Tom Cowan "Talks Covid, 5G, Vaccines & More" *GREAT INTERVIEW* https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-tom-cowan-quot-talks-covid-5g-vaccines-amp-more-quot-great-interview_Dp7BYpks5tpWBQO.html
RELATED MATERIAL:
146) Biologist and Virologist Stefan Lanka in discussion with Ilsedora Laker: https://www.brighteon.com/01f0deae-b39d-4166-928b-f9a95c18d28f
145) Germ Theory FRAUD - Conversation between Tom Cowan MD and Biologist Stefan Lanka: https://www.brighteon.com/20f1fd27-1079-4617-8d84-2804c63c6b37
81) 'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka (eng. subtitles): https://www.brighteon.com/d718e4ae-de2a-4fb7-892f-c2bc724b2867
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