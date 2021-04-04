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146) Biologist and Virologist Stefan Lanka in discussion with Ilsedora Laker [2021]
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87 views • April 04, 2021
Renowned Molecular Biologist and Virologist Dr. Stefan Lanka in discussion with Ilsedora Laker: https://www.brighteon.com/a92726c7-149b-46bc-b678-261c5aca88f7
Credits to Ilsedora Laker - BLOG: https://www.gnmonlineseminars.com/ilsedoras-blog/
RELATED MATERIAL:
145) Germ Theory FRAUD - Conversation between Tom Cowan MD and Biologist Stefan Lanka: https://www.brighteon.com/20f1fd27-1079-4617-8d84-2804c63c6b37
144) Dr. Tom Cowan ''Talks Covid, 5G, Vaccines & More'': https://www.brighteon.com/09ea44fd-218d-4a90-a9f0-169e01cc2166
81) 'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka (eng. subtitles): https://www.brighteon.com/d718e4ae-de2a-4fb7-892f-c2bc724b2867
Credits to Ilsedora Laker - BLOG: https://www.gnmonlineseminars.com/ilsedoras-blog/
RELATED MATERIAL:
145) Germ Theory FRAUD - Conversation between Tom Cowan MD and Biologist Stefan Lanka: https://www.brighteon.com/20f1fd27-1079-4617-8d84-2804c63c6b37
144) Dr. Tom Cowan ''Talks Covid, 5G, Vaccines & More'': https://www.brighteon.com/09ea44fd-218d-4a90-a9f0-169e01cc2166
81) 'How the virus lies works really' (2010) by Dr Stefan Lanka (eng. subtitles): https://www.brighteon.com/d718e4ae-de2a-4fb7-892f-c2bc724b2867
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