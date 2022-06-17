Breasts, Colon & Prostate Cancer; Autoimmune & More - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Bro Leroy on The Wisdom Table (03.05.2019)

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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
How Prostate Cancer Became A Disease - https://www.brighteon.com/4f5ae154-19cb-4099-bb2b-a69a9f2a805a
The Modern Face of Syphilis - https://www.brighteon.com/acafa1e4-ae18-4170-b953-98a1e5de0ca3
The Modern Face of Syphilis BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2f00aa67-b563-4657-9453-f3da7465b98c
Home Delivery - https://www.brighteon.com/1d8958d9-3466-41cc-874a-7418554a6045
Prenatal Care - https://www.brighteon.com/d8fecbcf-4cbb-49fa-971c-24fb0d279035
Infant Mortality; Health Statistic or Murder Cover-Up - https://www.brighteon.com/dc143f89-5395-4e98-ac7e-f8ef810f94e2
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