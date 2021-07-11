Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Home Delivery (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.20.13)

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This week’s Topic: By Popular Demand. Home Delivery and I don’t Mean Pizza. The delivery of a baby is a devastating $18,000 expense. You have already heard how prenatal care can make everything go wrong. Dr Daniels discusses the basics of DIY home delivery. With the 5 fold rise in maternal death associated with medical childbirth, this could save your life or the one you love.
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