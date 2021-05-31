Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Prenatal Care (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.18.12)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show topic this week is How Prenatal Care Shatters the Security of the Womb.





Infant mortality in the United States is as much as double that of other developed countries. At the same time, the cost of prenatal care and delivery is much higher. Could it be that the care itself is somehow responsible for the increased infant mortality?





The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.





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