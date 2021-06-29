Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Infant Mortality; Health Statistic or Murder Cover-Up (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.30.13)

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Health Statistic or Murder Coverup. Find out how this statistic is skewed so that infant deaths caused by medical intervention (Medical Homicide) are concealed. Dr. Daniels will also reveals natural methods to correct this dire situation. Don’t miss this life saving information.
The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.
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