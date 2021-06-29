Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Infant Mortality; Health Statistic or Murder Cover-Up (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.30.13)

Health Statistic or Murder Coverup. Find out how this statistic is skewed so that infant deaths caused by medical intervention (Medical Homicide) are concealed. Dr. Daniels will also reveals natural methods to correct this dire situation. Don’t miss this life saving information.







The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.







FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76

https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted

Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED

If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CuresWanted:9