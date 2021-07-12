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99) Efeito de ressonância e o reportado contágio dos injectados
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117 views • July 12, 2021
Créditos a DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 79:
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1083756710 [01:52:55 » 02:01:09]
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https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1083756710 [01:52:55 » 02:01:09]
Mais vídeos relacionados:
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https://www.brighteon.com/cf9d962f-30a0-4f70-84c3-903d431fe376
58) Microondas, sociedade e comida
https://www.brighteon.com/18bd5c9a-7598-40a2-938f-1306ea713d53
59) Sistema 5G: a desconexão dos políticos com a realidade
https://www.brighteon.com/f46c915a-f5b0-4fe7-a9c0-ef1513c3b603
56) Martin Pall: corrupção "inteligente" e a queda da saúde
https://www.brighteon.com/90d46b8e-d096-44c5-a7d9-026dce533eb3
55) Utilidade dos inexistentes efeitos da radiação não-ionizantes
https://www.brighteon.com/90b805eb-5cf4-43fe-81e8-53971002fcf2
54) Telecomunicações "inteligentes" (Nancy L. Hopkins)
https://www.brighteon.com/bcca8ee7-7b09-4882-8686-278c1756f991
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https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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