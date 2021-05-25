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57) Arma de ressonância ciclotrónica e plasmónica
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84 views • May 25, 2021
Crédito ao Canal A SIMULATED REALITY:
DNA Frequency Bioweapon Links Targeted Individuals to Artificial Intelligence Hive Mind Control Grid | 29/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEgZQgP9SMs
RESSONÂNCIA CICLOTRÓNICA:
Fenómeno observado quando a frequência da radiação incidente coincide com a frequência natural da rotação dos electrões nos campos magnéticos.
BIO-ARMA de RESSONÂNCIA CICLOTRÓNICA DO ADN:
O sistema 5G irá permitir a captura e entrega do sinal com proximidade. O 6G permitirá aumentar a precisão do controlo e combinar realidade aumentada com realidade virtual. O 7G (dos 300 GHz aos 3 THz) irá retirar os indivíduos exclusivamente para uma realidade virtual. A construção deste sistema é a razão da experimentação não-consensual sobre a população implantada para gravação do máximo de aspectos possível da actividade humana.
Projecto 'Cérebro Humano' | Human Brain Project
https://www.humanbrainproject.eu/en/
Apresentação do Projeto 'Brain on track': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy8Q3dtin2c
Synthetic Telepathy. Neuro Weapons. Targeted Individuals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3jEtg_1i_M
Roger Tolces website: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/index.html
Stocklin United States Patent: 4,858,612; August 22, 1989:
http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/mind_control.html
http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/brain_tap.html
Sistema de satélites Iridium: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
Sistema de satélites Iridium: https://youtu.be/cKp4LNmX_Vs?t=39
Forno microondas e alteração da ressonância natural dos alimentos: https://youtu.be/afqbRHvcZAA?t=354
Entrevista: C2Cam show 2008-8-5 With George Noory:
http://bugsweeps.com/resources/c2c/c2c_2008-8-5.mp3
Elec Har Pol Sta Roger Tolces 2009: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqeYKu6CbmA&;list=UUFLSxaOHEgvNCdabJVkDCKg
Implantes oculares | Defeating the 5G Genocide (Stop 007 - 25/06/2019):
https://youtu.be/8GYvzCjMb9E?t=4140
A "inexistente" RESSONÂNCIA CICLOTRÓNICA NA HOMEOPATIA:
Montagnier e a homeopatia (natureza não-material):
« gerar um sinal electrónico que é característico do ADN, isto pode ser obtido duma solução, o vosso sangue é uma solução, é um líquido »
Memória da Água nas altas diluições - Afinal Jacques Benveniste tinha razão e o Prof. Montagnier (Nobel da Medicina 2008) e alguns colegas conseguem verificar a realidade da transducção do sinal (98% de exactidão) demonstrando a existência do mecanismo básico da Homeopatia:
DNA waves and water - L. Montagnier, J. Aissa, E. Del Giudice, C. Lavallee, A Tedeschie G. Vitiello: http://iopscience.iop.org/1742-6596/306/1/012007/pdf/1742-6596_306_1_012007.pdf
New Evidence for A Non-Particle View of Life by Laurence Hecht (Jan. 21, 2011): http://www.weebly.com/uploads/3/4/2/5/3425631/montagnier.pdf
La ciencia explica la homeopatía | 09/11/2016: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iRExZ0Bars
Memória da Água, a verdade incontornável: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPM29iooUKo
Water Memory and Structured Water: https://youtu.be/YwaNfNcurvQ
La Mémoire de l'Eau (Documentaire de 2014 sur le Prix Nobel Luc Montagnier): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feKMcr--tM0
(Paper) REALIDADE DA IMPLANTAÇÃO E EXPERIMENTAÇÃO:
Dr. Flores escreve:
“… uma análise objectiva propõe como explicação possível para o florescimento da investigação neuro-científica, a suspeita da Indústria tecnológica transnacional, em associação ilegal com o Governo dos EUA, UE, China e alguns governos da América latina, estão a desenvolver experimentação humana na área da neuro-ciência ilegal e forçada…” -- Flores, DavidSalinas. (2016). The secret of neuroscience boom: Are there secret human experiments in Latin América? | The Egyptian Journal of Internal Medicine. 28. 1. 10.4103/1110-7782.182942.
http://www.esim.eg.net/article.asp?issn=1110-7782;year=2016;volume=28;issue=1;spage=1;epage=4;aulast=Flores
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303553307_The_secret_of_neuroscience_boom_Are_there_secret_human_experiments_in_Latin_America
GRANDE DOCUMENTÁRIO SOBRE NEUROCIÊNCIA:
The Minds of Men | Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWOa0oUCfVo
The Minds of Men | Official Documentary by Aaron & Melissa Dykes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQucESRF3Sg
Mais sobre:
https://fightingmonarch.com/2018/10/27/voice-to-skull-v2k-neurolinguistic-programming-nlp-and-neurolinguistic-formulae-nlf-how-they-cant-get-around-personal-pronouns/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/12/01/nikola-tesla-the-origins-of-haarp-v2k-microwave-harassment/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2017/11/04/the-kennedy-assasination-jackies-dress/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/11/02/smart-people-dont-drink-smart-water/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2018/05/06/patents-for-mind-control-technology/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2018/04/23/fighting-mk-ultra-project-monarch-mind-control-and-misdiagnosis-of-physical-behavioral-symptoms/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
DNA Frequency Bioweapon Links Targeted Individuals to Artificial Intelligence Hive Mind Control Grid | 29/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEgZQgP9SMs
RESSONÂNCIA CICLOTRÓNICA:
Fenómeno observado quando a frequência da radiação incidente coincide com a frequência natural da rotação dos electrões nos campos magnéticos.
BIO-ARMA de RESSONÂNCIA CICLOTRÓNICA DO ADN:
O sistema 5G irá permitir a captura e entrega do sinal com proximidade. O 6G permitirá aumentar a precisão do controlo e combinar realidade aumentada com realidade virtual. O 7G (dos 300 GHz aos 3 THz) irá retirar os indivíduos exclusivamente para uma realidade virtual. A construção deste sistema é a razão da experimentação não-consensual sobre a população implantada para gravação do máximo de aspectos possível da actividade humana.
Projecto 'Cérebro Humano' | Human Brain Project
https://www.humanbrainproject.eu/en/
Apresentação do Projeto 'Brain on track': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy8Q3dtin2c
Synthetic Telepathy. Neuro Weapons. Targeted Individuals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3jEtg_1i_M
Roger Tolces website: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/index.html
Stocklin United States Patent: 4,858,612; August 22, 1989:
http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/mind_control.html
http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/brain_tap.html
Sistema de satélites Iridium: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
Sistema de satélites Iridium: https://youtu.be/cKp4LNmX_Vs?t=39
Forno microondas e alteração da ressonância natural dos alimentos: https://youtu.be/afqbRHvcZAA?t=354
Entrevista: C2Cam show 2008-8-5 With George Noory:
http://bugsweeps.com/resources/c2c/c2c_2008-8-5.mp3
Elec Har Pol Sta Roger Tolces 2009: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqeYKu6CbmA&;list=UUFLSxaOHEgvNCdabJVkDCKg
Implantes oculares | Defeating the 5G Genocide (Stop 007 - 25/06/2019):
https://youtu.be/8GYvzCjMb9E?t=4140
A "inexistente" RESSONÂNCIA CICLOTRÓNICA NA HOMEOPATIA:
Montagnier e a homeopatia (natureza não-material):
« gerar um sinal electrónico que é característico do ADN, isto pode ser obtido duma solução, o vosso sangue é uma solução, é um líquido »
Memória da Água nas altas diluições - Afinal Jacques Benveniste tinha razão e o Prof. Montagnier (Nobel da Medicina 2008) e alguns colegas conseguem verificar a realidade da transducção do sinal (98% de exactidão) demonstrando a existência do mecanismo básico da Homeopatia:
DNA waves and water - L. Montagnier, J. Aissa, E. Del Giudice, C. Lavallee, A Tedeschie G. Vitiello: http://iopscience.iop.org/1742-6596/306/1/012007/pdf/1742-6596_306_1_012007.pdf
New Evidence for A Non-Particle View of Life by Laurence Hecht (Jan. 21, 2011): http://www.weebly.com/uploads/3/4/2/5/3425631/montagnier.pdf
La ciencia explica la homeopatía | 09/11/2016: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iRExZ0Bars
Memória da Água, a verdade incontornável: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPM29iooUKo
Water Memory and Structured Water: https://youtu.be/YwaNfNcurvQ
La Mémoire de l'Eau (Documentaire de 2014 sur le Prix Nobel Luc Montagnier): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feKMcr--tM0
(Paper) REALIDADE DA IMPLANTAÇÃO E EXPERIMENTAÇÃO:
Dr. Flores escreve:
“… uma análise objectiva propõe como explicação possível para o florescimento da investigação neuro-científica, a suspeita da Indústria tecnológica transnacional, em associação ilegal com o Governo dos EUA, UE, China e alguns governos da América latina, estão a desenvolver experimentação humana na área da neuro-ciência ilegal e forçada…” -- Flores, DavidSalinas. (2016). The secret of neuroscience boom: Are there secret human experiments in Latin América? | The Egyptian Journal of Internal Medicine. 28. 1. 10.4103/1110-7782.182942.
http://www.esim.eg.net/article.asp?issn=1110-7782;year=2016;volume=28;issue=1;spage=1;epage=4;aulast=Flores
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303553307_The_secret_of_neuroscience_boom_Are_there_secret_human_experiments_in_Latin_America
GRANDE DOCUMENTÁRIO SOBRE NEUROCIÊNCIA:
The Minds of Men | Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWOa0oUCfVo
The Minds of Men | Official Documentary by Aaron & Melissa Dykes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQucESRF3Sg
Mais sobre:
https://fightingmonarch.com/2018/10/27/voice-to-skull-v2k-neurolinguistic-programming-nlp-and-neurolinguistic-formulae-nlf-how-they-cant-get-around-personal-pronouns/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/12/01/nikola-tesla-the-origins-of-haarp-v2k-microwave-harassment/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2017/11/04/the-kennedy-assasination-jackies-dress/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/11/02/smart-people-dont-drink-smart-water/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2018/05/06/patents-for-mind-control-technology/
https://fightingmonarch.com/2018/04/23/fighting-mk-ultra-project-monarch-mind-control-and-misdiagnosis-of-physical-behavioral-symptoms/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
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