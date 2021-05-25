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58) Microondas, sociedade e comida
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33 views • May 25, 2021
Fonte: Canal youtube 'NewsWorldWide1': https://www.youtube.com/user/NewsWorldWide1/videos
Elec Har Pol Sta Roger Tolces 2009_5-6: https://youtu.be/afqbRHvcZAA?t=354
Imagem: https://1bzk83pdqbs1pbyph40x4fm1-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/5G-oven.jpg
Roger Tolces website: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/index.html
Forno microondas como arma: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
Programa de Rádio 'Coast-to-Coast Show' (c/ George Noory) | Entrevista: C2Cam show 2008-8-5 With George Noory:
http://bugsweeps.com/resources/c2c/c2c_2008-8-5.mp3
AirPods Pro vs Microwave Oven_RF Radiation Review | 03/11/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOEz3YA0_wI
O Klystron é usado na transmissão de televisão, aceleradores de partículas e radar poderosos, como o das Armas de Energia Dirigida (DEW). O desenvolvedor deste modelo de tubo Klystron, Rudy Dehn explica como funciona o dispositivo de microondas de alta potência. Dehn e outros desenvolveram um tubo melhor na GE Schenectady. Este pequeno vídeo é um trecho de um vídeo completo falando sobre o desenvolvimento do dispositivo entre 1936-1976 | How a Klystron Tube Works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsBTI3tO5-8
Panagopoulos, D., Johansson, O. & Carlo, G. Polarization: A Key Difference between Man-made and Natural Electromagnetic Fields, in regard to Biological Activity. Sci Rep 5, 14914 (2015): https://doi.org/10.1038/srep14914
Caso judicial de Hans Ulrich Hertel:
EGMR 53440/99 - Hertel v. Switzerland: https://www.servat.unibe.ch/dfr/em534409.html
CASE OF HERTEL v. SWITZERLAND (59/1997/843/1049): https://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng#{%22itemid%22:[%22001-59366%22]}
ARTIGOS:
Fornos Microondas: http://www.naturestreasures.com.au/Microwave-ovens.html
Microwaves May Fluke The Heart While You Nuke Food: https://www.worldhealth.net/news/microwaves-may-fluke-heart-while-you-nuke-food/
Not Only Does Microwaved Food Cause Cancer,but It also Makes You Fat: https://www.naturalscience.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/wfns_fact-sheet_obesity_05-11_english.pdf
Microwave Ovens | Are they safe? : https://pulsescreening.co.uk/microwaves.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Elec Har Pol Sta Roger Tolces 2009_5-6: https://youtu.be/afqbRHvcZAA?t=354
Imagem: https://1bzk83pdqbs1pbyph40x4fm1-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/5G-oven.jpg
Roger Tolces website: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/index.html
Forno microondas como arma: http://www.bugsweeps.com/info/electronic_harassment.html
Programa de Rádio 'Coast-to-Coast Show' (c/ George Noory) | Entrevista: C2Cam show 2008-8-5 With George Noory:
http://bugsweeps.com/resources/c2c/c2c_2008-8-5.mp3
AirPods Pro vs Microwave Oven_RF Radiation Review | 03/11/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOEz3YA0_wI
O Klystron é usado na transmissão de televisão, aceleradores de partículas e radar poderosos, como o das Armas de Energia Dirigida (DEW). O desenvolvedor deste modelo de tubo Klystron, Rudy Dehn explica como funciona o dispositivo de microondas de alta potência. Dehn e outros desenvolveram um tubo melhor na GE Schenectady. Este pequeno vídeo é um trecho de um vídeo completo falando sobre o desenvolvimento do dispositivo entre 1936-1976 | How a Klystron Tube Works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsBTI3tO5-8
Panagopoulos, D., Johansson, O. & Carlo, G. Polarization: A Key Difference between Man-made and Natural Electromagnetic Fields, in regard to Biological Activity. Sci Rep 5, 14914 (2015): https://doi.org/10.1038/srep14914
Caso judicial de Hans Ulrich Hertel:
EGMR 53440/99 - Hertel v. Switzerland: https://www.servat.unibe.ch/dfr/em534409.html
CASE OF HERTEL v. SWITZERLAND (59/1997/843/1049): https://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng#{%22itemid%22:[%22001-59366%22]}
ARTIGOS:
Fornos Microondas: http://www.naturestreasures.com.au/Microwave-ovens.html
Microwaves May Fluke The Heart While You Nuke Food: https://www.worldhealth.net/news/microwaves-may-fluke-heart-while-you-nuke-food/
Not Only Does Microwaved Food Cause Cancer,but It also Makes You Fat: https://www.naturalscience.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/wfns_fact-sheet_obesity_05-11_english.pdf
Microwave Ovens | Are they safe? : https://pulsescreening.co.uk/microwaves.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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