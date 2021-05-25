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56) Martin Pall: corrupção "inteligente" e a queda da saúde
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13 views • May 25, 2021
Créditos para Sinclair (direitos de conteúdo), para #queroemigrar.com (versão legendada em português):
5G - Toda a verdade sem as normais teorias de conspiração
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH4h17uaLs8
Explicando "Doenças inexplicáveis": Síndrome da Fadiga Crónica, Sensibilidade Química Múltipla, Fibromialgia e outros.
Martin Pall explains "unexplained Illenesses" | October 10, 2014: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kQQyU8NHv8
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
5G - Toda a verdade sem as normais teorias de conspiração
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH4h17uaLs8
Explicando "Doenças inexplicáveis": Síndrome da Fadiga Crónica, Sensibilidade Química Múltipla, Fibromialgia e outros.
Martin Pall explains "unexplained Illenesses" | October 10, 2014: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kQQyU8NHv8
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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