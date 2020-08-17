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TRUTH with RFK Jr. Episode 10
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87 views • August 17, 2020
Robert Kennedy, August 12, 2020
In Episode 10 of our “TRUTH” series, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and actor Alec Baldwin had an in-depth discussion on the current status of public health and COVID-19
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
Episode 1
https://www.brighteon.com/495205b5-6db8-48f6-ab59-62c2cc4027d0
Episode 2
https://www.brighteon.com/5effaf28-f1d6-43eb-92f9-c4c6cee31292
Episode 3
https://www.brighteon.com/538d0835-dad9-4958-bb2c-5455781eefc0
Episode 4
https://www.brighteon.com/ce8ae98d-aaa5-4cd2-a849-caacd1cb2893
Episode 5
https://www.brighteon.com/37392f55-eb4a-4057-aa43-42d7baea8403
Episode 6
https://www.brighteon.com/3cdeb314-3571-4a4e-b4d3-2ba751e4688e
Episode 7
https://www.brighteon.com/f8798ccc-a9d5-4352-be57-eef660977c41
Episode 8
https://www.brighteon.com/5120b877-3000-402d-917a-e6f7690f6eaf
Episode 9
https://www.brighteon.com/249494f2-4e28-46df-9598-a02799f1ccf2
Episode 10
https://www.brighteon.com/fc5e3ded-098d-4981-b997-03506b8152be
In Episode 10 of our “TRUTH” series, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and actor Alec Baldwin had an in-depth discussion on the current status of public health and COVID-19
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
Episode 1
https://www.brighteon.com/495205b5-6db8-48f6-ab59-62c2cc4027d0
Episode 2
https://www.brighteon.com/5effaf28-f1d6-43eb-92f9-c4c6cee31292
Episode 3
https://www.brighteon.com/538d0835-dad9-4958-bb2c-5455781eefc0
Episode 4
https://www.brighteon.com/ce8ae98d-aaa5-4cd2-a849-caacd1cb2893
Episode 5
https://www.brighteon.com/37392f55-eb4a-4057-aa43-42d7baea8403
Episode 6
https://www.brighteon.com/3cdeb314-3571-4a4e-b4d3-2ba751e4688e
Episode 7
https://www.brighteon.com/f8798ccc-a9d5-4352-be57-eef660977c41
Episode 8
https://www.brighteon.com/5120b877-3000-402d-917a-e6f7690f6eaf
Episode 9
https://www.brighteon.com/249494f2-4e28-46df-9598-a02799f1ccf2
Episode 10
https://www.brighteon.com/fc5e3ded-098d-4981-b997-03506b8152be
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