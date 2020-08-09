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TRUTH with RFK Jr. Episode 4
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19 views • August 09, 2020
Robert F. Kennedy Jr, June 12, 2020
In RFK, Jr.'s interview with Polly Tommey, he discusses vaccines in Africa and India -- and the tremendous influence Bill Gates has on vaccine policy there and around the world. He also discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci's vaccine "solutions" over treatments, and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial's human guinea pig who was the "sickest in his life" after experimental vaccine.
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-episode-4/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZcW0uVZDTaEXfBS-JV-zUg/
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Episode 1
https://www.brighteon.com/495205b5-6db8-48f6-ab59-62c2cc4027d0
Episode 2
https://www.brighteon.com/5effaf28-f1d6-43eb-92f9-c4c6cee31292
Episode 3
https://www.brighteon.com/538d0835-dad9-4958-bb2c-5455781eefc0
Episode 4
https://www.brighteon.com/ce8ae98d-aaa5-4cd2-a849-caacd1cb2893
Episode 5
https://www.brighteon.com/37392f55-eb4a-4057-aa43-42d7baea8403
Episode 6
https://www.brighteon.com/3cdeb314-3571-4a4e-b4d3-2ba751e4688e
Episode 7
https://www.brighteon.com/f8798ccc-a9d5-4352-be57-eef660977c41
Episode 8
https://www.brighteon.com/5120b877-3000-402d-917a-e6f7690f6eaf
Episode 9
https://www.brighteon.com/249494f2-4e28-46df-9598-a02799f1ccf2
In RFK, Jr.'s interview with Polly Tommey, he discusses vaccines in Africa and India -- and the tremendous influence Bill Gates has on vaccine policy there and around the world. He also discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci's vaccine "solutions" over treatments, and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial's human guinea pig who was the "sickest in his life" after experimental vaccine.
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-episode-4/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZcW0uVZDTaEXfBS-JV-zUg/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Episode 1
https://www.brighteon.com/495205b5-6db8-48f6-ab59-62c2cc4027d0
Episode 2
https://www.brighteon.com/5effaf28-f1d6-43eb-92f9-c4c6cee31292
Episode 3
https://www.brighteon.com/538d0835-dad9-4958-bb2c-5455781eefc0
Episode 4
https://www.brighteon.com/ce8ae98d-aaa5-4cd2-a849-caacd1cb2893
Episode 5
https://www.brighteon.com/37392f55-eb4a-4057-aa43-42d7baea8403
Episode 6
https://www.brighteon.com/3cdeb314-3571-4a4e-b4d3-2ba751e4688e
Episode 7
https://www.brighteon.com/f8798ccc-a9d5-4352-be57-eef660977c41
Episode 8
https://www.brighteon.com/5120b877-3000-402d-917a-e6f7690f6eaf
Episode 9
https://www.brighteon.com/249494f2-4e28-46df-9598-a02799f1ccf2
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