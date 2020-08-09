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TRUTH with RFK Jr. Episode 3
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37 views • August 09, 2020
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., June 5, 2020
In this weekly Episode 3 of 'TRUTH', RFK, Jr. spoke with Polly Tommey about the health epidemics of children, flu vaccines, mRNA vaccines, media censorship and took questions from viewers. All episodes can be found on CHD’s website and social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-episode-3/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZcW0uVZDTaEXfBS-JV-zUg/
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Episode 1
https://www.brighteon.com/495205b5-6db8-48f6-ab59-62c2cc4027d0
Episode 2
https://www.brighteon.com/5effaf28-f1d6-43eb-92f9-c4c6cee31292
Episode 3
https://www.brighteon.com/538d0835-dad9-4958-bb2c-5455781eefc0
Episode 4
https://www.brighteon.com/ce8ae98d-aaa5-4cd2-a849-caacd1cb2893
Episode 5
https://www.brighteon.com/37392f55-eb4a-4057-aa43-42d7baea8403
Episode 6
https://www.brighteon.com/3cdeb314-3571-4a4e-b4d3-2ba751e4688e
Episode 7
https://www.brighteon.com/f8798ccc-a9d5-4352-be57-eef660977c41
Episode 8
https://www.brighteon.com/5120b877-3000-402d-917a-e6f7690f6eaf
Episode 9
https://www.brighteon.com/249494f2-4e28-46df-9598-a02799f1ccf2
In this weekly Episode 3 of 'TRUTH', RFK, Jr. spoke with Polly Tommey about the health epidemics of children, flu vaccines, mRNA vaccines, media censorship and took questions from viewers. All episodes can be found on CHD’s website and social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-episode-3/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZcW0uVZDTaEXfBS-JV-zUg/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Episode 1
https://www.brighteon.com/495205b5-6db8-48f6-ab59-62c2cc4027d0
Episode 2
https://www.brighteon.com/5effaf28-f1d6-43eb-92f9-c4c6cee31292
Episode 3
https://www.brighteon.com/538d0835-dad9-4958-bb2c-5455781eefc0
Episode 4
https://www.brighteon.com/ce8ae98d-aaa5-4cd2-a849-caacd1cb2893
Episode 5
https://www.brighteon.com/37392f55-eb4a-4057-aa43-42d7baea8403
Episode 6
https://www.brighteon.com/3cdeb314-3571-4a4e-b4d3-2ba751e4688e
Episode 7
https://www.brighteon.com/f8798ccc-a9d5-4352-be57-eef660977c41
Episode 8
https://www.brighteon.com/5120b877-3000-402d-917a-e6f7690f6eaf
Episode 9
https://www.brighteon.com/249494f2-4e28-46df-9598-a02799f1ccf2
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