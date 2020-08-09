BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRUTH with RFK Jr. Episode 2
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • August 09, 2020
Robert F. Kennedy Jr, June 1, 2020

In Episode 2 of TRUTH, RFK, Jr. spoke with Polly Tommey about the health epidemics of children, delving even deeper into the specific injuries caused by vaccinations, including those listed on the product inserts. Discussion surrounded the fact that there is essentially no safety testing for vaccines; and, once citizens know this information and do their own research, they become steadfast advocates who can’t turn away. The episode closed with a discussion of rights to refuse vaccinations and that parents shouldn’t be bullied!

Children's Health Defense

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-second-episode-now-available/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZcW0uVZDTaEXfBS-JV-zUg/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Episode 1
https://www.brighteon.com/495205b5-6db8-48f6-ab59-62c2cc4027d0
Episode 2
https://www.brighteon.com/5effaf28-f1d6-43eb-92f9-c4c6cee31292
Episode 3
https://www.brighteon.com/538d0835-dad9-4958-bb2c-5455781eefc0
Episode 4
https://www.brighteon.com/ce8ae98d-aaa5-4cd2-a849-caacd1cb2893
Episode 5
https://www.brighteon.com/37392f55-eb4a-4057-aa43-42d7baea8403
Episode 6
https://www.brighteon.com/3cdeb314-3571-4a4e-b4d3-2ba751e4688e
Episode 7
https://www.brighteon.com/f8798ccc-a9d5-4352-be57-eef660977c41
Episode 8
https://www.brighteon.com/5120b877-3000-402d-917a-e6f7690f6eaf
Episode 9
https://www.brighteon.com/249494f2-4e28-46df-9598-a02799f1ccf2
Keywords
vaccineepidemicpolly tommeyrfkrobert f kennedy jr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
PROTEUS Substudy Reports 63% of Prostate Cancer Patients Avoid Recurrence With Combination Therapy

PROTEUS Substudy Reports 63% of Prostate Cancer Patients Avoid Recurrence With Combination Therapy

Morgan S. Verity
Modern medicine is a Titanic headed for an iceberg, health freedom advocate warns

Modern medicine is a Titanic headed for an iceberg, health freedom advocate warns

Cassie B.
VAERS Memo and Early CDC Report Draw Scrutiny Over COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Data

VAERS Memo and Early CDC Report Draw Scrutiny Over COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Data

Sterling Ashworth
Lawsuit: Oregon Middle School Served Pretzels Seasoned With Oven Cleaner to More Than 50 Students

Lawsuit: Oregon Middle School Served Pretzels Seasoned With Oven Cleaner to More Than 50 Students

Douglas Harrington
Ancient Root, Modern Lab: Horseradish’s Antibacterial Power Against UTIs

Ancient Root, Modern Lab: Horseradish’s Antibacterial Power Against UTIs

Edison Reed
California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy