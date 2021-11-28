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CLOWNWORLD PEPPERWORLD OMICRON - THEIRS REALLY NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT! AT ALL! - ITS THE ADE SIDE EFFECTS DISTRACTION! COVER UP! - AFRICA KNOWS ITS HORSESHIT AND IS A 100% HOAX
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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221 views • November 28, 2021
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE BORRIS!??? = https://www.bitchute.com/video/2q8LnYbzdRLD/

NHS GP of 12 years speaks out against covid passports and mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/d427ddf6-3d26-48c5-8f5f-693918c536fb

Bioweapon Contracts Exposed: Pfizer Making Billions Off EU Tyrannical Mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/c977275f-2d33-4626-b69c-ad14352676dd

OMICRON! - TIME TO STEP BACK INTO RE-ALITY - https://www.brighteon.com/6c533949-4cab-4447-ba50-2aa43d4532ae

VARIANT SUDDEN VACCINE DEATH SYNDROME EXPLAINED. - https://www.brighteon.com/d7abf501-a13d-4949-95a2-a808ba9efe26

GRAPHENE NANO BOTS IN THE VAXX - https://www.brighteon.com/bf7c0ce8-2bed-4bdd-9d0b-68dcab21b6ea

Wow Omicron Varriant Identified Three Days Ago, Vovavax Received Emergency Authorization Earler This Month! - https://www.brighteon.com/fd68cabf-20ef-4273-a894-658085b8721d

THE HORSESHIT VARIANT??? - https://www.brighteon.com/e73c165c-a7a6-43c0-ae4c-b2826913779b

FDA SAYS DONT VAXX THE CHILDREN - DR McULLOCH https://www.brighteon.com/d325749f-fc92-40d0-9a34-0a3451fbb5d7

WALK BACK MORE LIKE SPRINT BACK BBC BOLLOCKS OOOHHHHUUU
BE AFRAID! - UPDATE: South African Doctor Who Discovered “Omicron” Variant Says There’s Nothing to Worry About – Only Mild Symptoms -https://www.brighteon.com/35ffa94a-024b-47d5-845d-348ee1b42753

GB NEWS WHY YOU SHOULD NOT MANDATE MRNA JABS - https://www.brighteon.com/cf7fde9f-f4b6-441f-8d74-1de471ecb523

REVERAND CHRISTINE - THE NEW VARIENT IS MADE UP! https://www.brighteon.com/17076bda-acd8-4b6e-9b38-e49007629caf

WHATS GOING ON 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/e09fe523-3db5-4f07-90a4-9c5eaa1e4b8d

Kary Mullis - The Full Interview with Gary Null - https://www.brighteon.com/4d2bfe6a-5b29-45c5-80a1-7605aadb2cd0

UK - THE DOUBLE JABBED ARE FINALLY WORKING IT OUT! - https://www.brighteon.com/7a2406e8-47b6-431a-8b28-ec2f5935f260

Kary Mullis - The Full Interview with Gary Null - https://www.brighteon.com/4d2bfe6a-5b29-45c5-80a1-7605aadb2cd0

watch out its above you! 5G HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT - THE HIDDEN KILLER - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LxO6EY4AcTNQ/

Neil Ferguson exposed by Dr Khoo at King's College. People are not standing for the LIES anymore! - https://www.brighteon.com/2c052f47-5c73-4281-918a-04cdd2c446f6

YOU GO GIRL - THATS THE WAY! - YOU GO GIRL! - SO SAFE AND SO EFFECTIVE! https://www.bitchute.com/video/AZhgktVz6Uf0/

Murder!, Just Hours After Publishing The Secret Of The Vax The Dr. Is Dead - https://www.brighteon.com/d8896279-e2ca-45ea-9a70-080ffdd00bbc

THEY MUST THINK WERE SUCKERS - https://www.brighteon.com/17d84de1-c51a-4431-9b35-35685beb4d84

Fed Up Guatamalans Bring a Guillitine to Congress to Show they Mean Business- https://www.brighteon.com/2849b76a-66d8-419c-b5d5-c2857e7b034f
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy