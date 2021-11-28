© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID, More B.S. is coming out about the so-called virus:
Follow
6
Share
Report
160 views • November 28, 2021
The fake news on TV is now coming out with more B.S. about the virus, they are lying to us all. Don't fall for it. The COVID vaccines are no vaccines at all. These so-called vaccines are a Time Release Death Injection, It's depopulation of 95% of all human life, the big reset, 6uild 6ack 6etter, New World Order.........God Bless us all.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.