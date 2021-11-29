© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defeating the Enemy 11-28-21
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • November 29, 2021
Your life is hidden in Christ and you have had all your trespasses forgiven. We will review the Spirit, Soul, Body realities and Colossians 2.
Please give by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word) thank you!
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
drrickpatterson.com
Mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.twitter.com/drrickey
https://www.facebook.com/drrickpatter...
https://parler.com/profile/Drrickpatt...
www.patterson.org
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...
www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.homesnap.com/Rick-Patterson
https://site238423.myrealestateplatfo...
https://www.globalya.com/share/3282b2...
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
www.birchute.com/drrickpatterson
https://gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson
Music licensed by Vimeo.com
Video music by SermonCentral.com
Please give by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word) thank you!
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
drrickpatterson.com
Mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.twitter.com/drrickey
https://www.facebook.com/drrickpatter...
https://parler.com/profile/Drrickpatt...
www.patterson.org
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...
www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.homesnap.com/Rick-Patterson
https://site238423.myrealestateplatfo...
https://www.globalya.com/share/3282b2...
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
www.birchute.com/drrickpatterson
https://gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson
Music licensed by Vimeo.com
Video music by SermonCentral.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.