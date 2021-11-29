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Fed Up Guatamalans Bring a Guillitine to Congress to Show they Mean Business
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377 views • November 29, 2021
Description from VIDMAX
Thousands of protesters in Guatemala set part of the Congress building on fire on Saturday, November 21, after a controversial budget bill passed this week cut funding for health care and education. Protestors also reportedly brought a guillotine prior to setting the building on fire.
The building in Guatemala City was empty at the time of the attack, which lasted for about 10 minutes. The fire services have managed to put the fire out but the extent of the damage is not yet known, reported the BBC.
Thousands of protesters in Guatemala set part of the Congress building on fire on Saturday, November 21, after a controversial budget bill passed this week cut funding for health care and education. Protestors also reportedly brought a guillotine prior to setting the building on fire.
The building in Guatemala City was empty at the time of the attack, which lasted for about 10 minutes. The fire services have managed to put the fire out but the extent of the damage is not yet known, reported the BBC.
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