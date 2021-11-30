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Bioweapon Contracts Exposed: Pfizer Making Billions Off EU Tyrannical Mandates
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91 views • November 30, 2021
Bioweapon Contracts Exposed: Pfizer Making Billions Off EU Tyrannical Mandates
It’s no secret that Congress panicked in 2020, and that Big Pharma exploited that panic to get incredibly exploitative laws passed in their favor. Thanks to Congress, Pfizer and Moderna are 100% immune from liability for the people hurt or killed by their vaccines. Now, they’re poised to make billions injecting these barely-tested vaccines into children who are basically immune to the disease that the vaccines supposedly fight
But if it makes you feel better, it isn’t just Americans getting suckered this way. It’s more or less the entire planet..
Dr. Jane Ruby is back. This time, she wants to talk about the newly unredacted contract between Pfizer and the European Union. She says there are a bunch of clauses in this contract that make it incredibly one-sided toward Big Pharma.
source:
StewPeters.tv
It’s no secret that Congress panicked in 2020, and that Big Pharma exploited that panic to get incredibly exploitative laws passed in their favor. Thanks to Congress, Pfizer and Moderna are 100% immune from liability for the people hurt or killed by their vaccines. Now, they’re poised to make billions injecting these barely-tested vaccines into children who are basically immune to the disease that the vaccines supposedly fight
But if it makes you feel better, it isn’t just Americans getting suckered this way. It’s more or less the entire planet..
Dr. Jane Ruby is back. This time, she wants to talk about the newly unredacted contract between Pfizer and the European Union. She says there are a bunch of clauses in this contract that make it incredibly one-sided toward Big Pharma.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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