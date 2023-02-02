Create New Account
Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 Pandemic & Vaccines (Jan 2023 UPDATE)
Information Warfare
Published a day ago |

Dr. Peter McCullough gives another important update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly gene therapy "vaccines". Originally aired on January 24th 2023 at  http://banned.video

Dr. Peter McCullough September 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/aa13e11c-fe3e-421b-9bbc-5062e98d1fdf

Dr. Peter McCullough November 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d9f180ba-ceff-4e23-9459-9dc2621b4123

Dr. Peter McCullough January 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d3d1834c-7bc7-4810-98c4-8ee40bea0238

Dr. Peter McCullough September 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/02424702-46f5-4279-bb9a-b7854e7fdb7f


Mirror:

Exposing the Truth Behind Mass Deaths from COVID Vaccines: Dr. Peter McCullough Joins Infowars In-Studio

https://banned.video/watch?id=63d065b5ec8df81eeaef5a03

Keywords
infowarssciencefdacdcimmunityvaccinevaccine injuryfraudpandemicheart attackstrokejohnsonmodernaantibodiespfizerastrazenecacovid-19boostercovid-19 vaccineadeomicronmyocarditisspike proteinvedmccullough

