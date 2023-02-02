Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 Pandemic & Vaccines (Jan 2023 UPDATE)

Dr. Peter McCullough gives another important update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly gene therapy "vaccines". Originally aired on January 24th 2023 at http://banned.video
Dr. Peter McCullough September 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/aa13e11c-fe3e-421b-9bbc-5062e98d1fdf
Dr. Peter McCullough November 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d9f180ba-ceff-4e23-9459-9dc2621b4123
Dr. Peter McCullough January 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d3d1834c-7bc7-4810-98c4-8ee40bea0238
Dr. Peter McCullough September 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/02424702-46f5-4279-bb9a-b7854e7fdb7f
Mirror:
