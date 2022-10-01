Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 Pandemic & Vaccines (Sept 2022 UPDATE)

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Dr. Peter McCullough gives another important update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly gene therapy "vaccines". Originally aired on September 3rd 2022 at http://banned.video
Dr. Peter McCullough September 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/aa13e11c-fe3e-421b-9bbc-5062e98d1fdf
Dr. Peter McCullough November 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d9f180ba-ceff-4e23-9459-9dc2621b4123
Dr. Peter McCullough January 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d3d1834c-7bc7-4810-98c4-8ee40bea0238
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