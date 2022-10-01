Create New Account
Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 Pandemic & Vaccines (Sept 2022 UPDATE)
Information Warfare
Published 2 months ago |

Dr. Peter McCullough gives another important update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly gene therapy "vaccines". Originally aired on September 3rd 2022 at http://banned.video

Dr. Peter McCullough September 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/aa13e11c-fe3e-421b-9bbc-5062e98d1fdf

Dr. Peter McCullough November 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d9f180ba-ceff-4e23-9459-9dc2621b4123

Dr. Peter McCullough January 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d3d1834c-7bc7-4810-98c4-8ee40bea0238


Mirror:

Exclusive! Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Covid-19 Warning

https://banned.video/watch?id=63139bdc3b29c8472ebd1de5

