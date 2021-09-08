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Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 Pandemic & Vaccines (Sept 2021 UPDATE)
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865 views • September 08, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough gives an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccines in September of 2021. Originally aired on September 6th 2021 at http://banned.video
Dr. Peter McCullough November 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d9f180ba-ceff-4e23-9459-9dc2621b4123
Dr. Peter McCullough January 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d3d1834c-7bc7-4810-98c4-8ee40bea0238
Mirrors:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136a2193b76170da9351b95
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136b46f1293730dfca6d846
Dr. Peter McCullough November 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d9f180ba-ceff-4e23-9459-9dc2621b4123
Dr. Peter McCullough January 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d3d1834c-7bc7-4810-98c4-8ee40bea0238
Mirrors:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136a2193b76170da9351b95
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136b46f1293730dfca6d846
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