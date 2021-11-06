© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 Pandemic & Vaccines (Nov 2021 UPDATE)
Follow
4
Share
Report
951 views • November 06, 2021
In November of 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough gives an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically important news about the COVID-19 vaccines. Originally aired on November 5th 2021 at http://banned.video
The Study: Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 Protein in CD16+ Monocytes in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) Up to 15 Months Post-Infection
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.25.449905v3
Dr. Peter McCullough September 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/aa13e11c-fe3e-421b-9bbc-5062e98d1fdf
Dr. Peter McCullough January 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d3d1834c-7bc7-4810-98c4-8ee40bea0238
Mirror:
Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine Created Spike Protein is Deadly in the Human Body
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185b407e19ed5372ded8319
The Study: Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 Protein in CD16+ Monocytes in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) Up to 15 Months Post-Infection
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.25.449905v3
Dr. Peter McCullough September 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/aa13e11c-fe3e-421b-9bbc-5062e98d1fdf
Dr. Peter McCullough January 2022 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d3d1834c-7bc7-4810-98c4-8ee40bea0238
Mirror:
Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine Created Spike Protein is Deadly in the Human Body
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185b407e19ed5372ded8319
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.