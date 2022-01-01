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Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 Pandemic & Vaccines (Jan 2022 UPDATE)
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1982 views • January 01, 2022
On New Years Eve of 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough gave an important, broad spectrum update on what's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn the latest on Omicron, the COVID-19 vaccines and the best treatments against COVID-19. Featuring his own slideshow! Originally aired on December 31st 2021 at http://banned.video
Dr. Peter McCullough September 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/aa13e11c-fe3e-421b-9bbc-5062e98d1fdf
Dr. Peter McCullough November 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d9f180ba-ceff-4e23-9459-9dc2621b4123
Mirror:
Last broadcast Of 2021 – Dr. Peter McCullough Live In Studio & More - “This is a Test of Scientific Integrity” Must See Comprehensive Data Transparency
https://banned.video/watch?id=61cf8f20cddb3b489fafd4c2
Dr. Peter McCullough September 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/aa13e11c-fe3e-421b-9bbc-5062e98d1fdf
Dr. Peter McCullough November 2021 UPDATE https://www.brighteon.com/d9f180ba-ceff-4e23-9459-9dc2621b4123
Mirror:
Last broadcast Of 2021 – Dr. Peter McCullough Live In Studio & More - “This is a Test of Scientific Integrity” Must See Comprehensive Data Transparency
https://banned.video/watch?id=61cf8f20cddb3b489fafd4c2
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