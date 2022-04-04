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THE TRUTH IS ALL THE BANKS ARE BROKE! - THE EU GETS TOLD THE BITTER TRUTH! SO THEY DECIDED TO GIVE YOU ALL MRNA VAIDS, KILL YOU OFF AND HOAX A PANDEMIC - BYE BYE PENSION FUNDS - BLAME IT ALL ON CHINA
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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232 views • April 04, 2022
ALL THE BANKS ARE BROKE! SO THEY DECIDED TO GENOCIDE YOU!
THE WORLD BANKS HAVE DECLARED WAR ON YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/e4beb6c8-f22f-4c88-b762-cbd836d06ca9

THE FIRST CASUALTY IN WAR IS THE TRUTH - SCOTT RITTER - https://www.brighteon.com/3c14b90d-1e0e-4f83-a82f-967d902ed765

SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/

Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute - https://www.brighteon.com/f28d768d-3d68-4b29-a9b0-95b2c5549564

WITH NATO INVOLVED IT TOOK MINUETS TO DECIDE - https://www.brighteon.com/e4c4996a-0760-4b60-8893-48a7e134d757

THE WORLD IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER -https://www.brighteon.com/fe644103-6522-4880-8121-b7d3f7c12913

PAY ATTENTION! - https://www.brighteon.com/8529b73c-247f-4b94-ae55-a13c21ff4b66

LEE CAMP - SCOTT RITTER WHATS REALLY GOING ON - https://www.brighteon.com/3f822106-e9b6-41fe-8b31-9a9460646d85

THE COVID HOAX AND FRAUD NARRATIVE DESTROYED IN 90 SECONDS - https://www.brighteon.com/73733da9-ee8d-40ab-b441-5758d7ea67b4

THANK YOU RT - I REST MY CASE! - https://www.brighteon.com/990635fa-ffda-4349-8054-e5defdaa079c
Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy