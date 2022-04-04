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Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute
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324 views • April 04, 2022
Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute
Dr. Ariyana Love joined us to discuss the discoveries leaving the Ukranian Biolabs, including plans for ethnic-specific cleansing of the Western World.
We also discuss the Australian Doherty Institute's possible plan to sterilise people, and involvement in releasing parasites through insects and future vaccines.
source:
https://rumble.com/vzad74-dr.-ariyana-love-bioweapons-ethnic-cleansing-of-the-western-world-and-doher.html
Dr. Ariyana Love joined us to discuss the discoveries leaving the Ukranian Biolabs, including plans for ethnic-specific cleansing of the Western World.
We also discuss the Australian Doherty Institute's possible plan to sterilise people, and involvement in releasing parasites through insects and future vaccines.
source:
https://rumble.com/vzad74-dr.-ariyana-love-bioweapons-ethnic-cleansing-of-the-western-world-and-doher.html
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