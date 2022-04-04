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Lithuania unironically Rejects Russian Gas - Now 83 rubles for 1 US dollar, better than Before the War. RT 040322
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150 views • April 04, 2022
Lithuania has become the first EU country to fully reject Russian gas. Meanwhile, the Polish PM blasted Brussels for not doing enough to cripple the Russian economy.
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