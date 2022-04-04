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'With NATO Involved, it took minutes to reach a Conclusion’ – Marko Gasic on Ukrainian Allegations about Bucha - RT 040322
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201 views • April 04, 2022
Marko Gasic, an International affairs commentator, shared his thoughts with RT on the recent events of the Ukrainian conflict, including Moscow dismissing Kiev’s allegations of massacres in Bucha as another provocation.
*Please note that the video includes graphic content.
*Please note that the video includes graphic content.
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