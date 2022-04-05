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The first casualty of War is Truth (Live with Scott Ritter) [Analysis of Ukraine-Russia war 2022]
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131 views • April 05, 2022
Posted 4Aprol2022 The Duran: Shape the Battlefield
What a fantastic talk with Scott. The in depth analysis of how this is all working at a global scale fills in so many blanks for me. Great questions from the crowd and Alex and Alexander are always great hosts!
Ukraine-Russia war, the Duan, Scott Ritter, military,
What a fantastic talk with Scott. The in depth analysis of how this is all working at a global scale fills in so many blanks for me. Great questions from the crowd and Alex and Alexander are always great hosts!
Ukraine-Russia war, the Duan, Scott Ritter, military,
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