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POTP - E16 - An urgent warning to the world
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20 views • April 22, 2021
Perspectives on the Pandemic, April 21, 2021
Two of the experimental gene-based injections have been paused or halted, and reports of clotting, stroke, anaphylaxis, miscarriage, Bell's Palsy, and a host of other neurologic and auto-immune disorders plague the others. And those are just the short-term risks.
Has all humanity been enrolled in a vast and unimaginably dangerous phase-three clinical trial without our informed consent? All for a disease that for the overwhelming majority of us is, officially, 99.7% or better survivable... if we even get it?
Dr. Mike Yeadon, formerly a Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, believes the big experiment is well under way, and that the hypothesis it seeks to prove is as bold as it is terrible.
A cogent and clear thinker who has been attacked in proportion to his qualifications, Dr. Yeadon, at great personal risk, issues a chilling warning, not just about the grave dangers surrounding the injections, but about the looming threat of digital health "passports" that will take inexorable control over every aspect of our lives.
If we allow them.
We have been warned.
Episode list
Episode 1: John Ioannidis
https://www.brighteon.com/f951bb2d-9ac2-4a01-bffe-c06b02365da2
Episode 2: Knut Wittkowski
https://www.brighteon.com/287e482d-fc32-4d33-8def-34023326bd58
Episode 3: David L. Katz
https://www.brighteon.com/f8dddbe5-2391-41ab-ac21-fe09c7038cc0
Episode 4: John Ioannidis update
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081df1-76f6-4c04-b2c5-b45bf10fad9b
Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
https://www.brighteon.com/96bba2a9-81c2-4050-83fb-8791bb38b761
Episode 6: The Bakersfield doctors (Dan Erickson & Dr. Antin Massihi)
https://www.brighteon.com/4f4168ee-391e-45a0-9a4f-aaedc0f402f7
Episode 7: Investigative journalist Sam Husseini
https://www.brighteon.com/4aaadc38-e564-45e2-8d64-c1eaa3ae2b49
Episode 8 - The monopoly edition (Matt Stoller)
https://www.brighteon.com/173f6bc7-a8f9-4bf6-83bd-b9123c5e456c
Episode 9: The undercover epicenter nurse
https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
Episode 10 - Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/56189218-4a70-45d4-8be7-c2cb5b732773
Episode 11 - Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/8ff20eb4-cc42-41bf-a2ab-d9a33a0a4e30
Episode 12 - Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/afa657c2-e927-46d6-b875-4f8ea811fc8c
Episode 13 - The illusion of evidence-based medicine (Leemon McHenry)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2b46ae0-bc9e-402c-aa4e-315be1770132
Episode 14 - Catching up with Knut Wittkowski, PhD
https://www.brighteon.com/35bb0a8a-ec4d-49b0-96ce-09c27a0e3c2e
Episode 15 - Blood clots and beyond (Sucharit Bhakd)
https://www.brighteon.com/a27834fa-f282-44fa-a190-221233506bbe
Episode 16 - An Urgent Warning to the World (Mike Yeadon)
https://www.brighteon.com/e2249e47-1120-44bd-83ac-468963f484b7
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xi6MYCslZ1E
Two of the experimental gene-based injections have been paused or halted, and reports of clotting, stroke, anaphylaxis, miscarriage, Bell's Palsy, and a host of other neurologic and auto-immune disorders plague the others. And those are just the short-term risks.
Has all humanity been enrolled in a vast and unimaginably dangerous phase-three clinical trial without our informed consent? All for a disease that for the overwhelming majority of us is, officially, 99.7% or better survivable... if we even get it?
Dr. Mike Yeadon, formerly a Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, believes the big experiment is well under way, and that the hypothesis it seeks to prove is as bold as it is terrible.
A cogent and clear thinker who has been attacked in proportion to his qualifications, Dr. Yeadon, at great personal risk, issues a chilling warning, not just about the grave dangers surrounding the injections, but about the looming threat of digital health "passports" that will take inexorable control over every aspect of our lives.
If we allow them.
We have been warned.
Episode list
Episode 1: John Ioannidis
https://www.brighteon.com/f951bb2d-9ac2-4a01-bffe-c06b02365da2
Episode 2: Knut Wittkowski
https://www.brighteon.com/287e482d-fc32-4d33-8def-34023326bd58
Episode 3: David L. Katz
https://www.brighteon.com/f8dddbe5-2391-41ab-ac21-fe09c7038cc0
Episode 4: John Ioannidis update
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081df1-76f6-4c04-b2c5-b45bf10fad9b
Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
https://www.brighteon.com/96bba2a9-81c2-4050-83fb-8791bb38b761
Episode 6: The Bakersfield doctors (Dan Erickson & Dr. Antin Massihi)
https://www.brighteon.com/4f4168ee-391e-45a0-9a4f-aaedc0f402f7
Episode 7: Investigative journalist Sam Husseini
https://www.brighteon.com/4aaadc38-e564-45e2-8d64-c1eaa3ae2b49
Episode 8 - The monopoly edition (Matt Stoller)
https://www.brighteon.com/173f6bc7-a8f9-4bf6-83bd-b9123c5e456c
Episode 9: The undercover epicenter nurse
https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
Episode 10 - Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/56189218-4a70-45d4-8be7-c2cb5b732773
Episode 11 - Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/8ff20eb4-cc42-41bf-a2ab-d9a33a0a4e30
Episode 12 - Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/afa657c2-e927-46d6-b875-4f8ea811fc8c
Episode 13 - The illusion of evidence-based medicine (Leemon McHenry)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2b46ae0-bc9e-402c-aa4e-315be1770132
Episode 14 - Catching up with Knut Wittkowski, PhD
https://www.brighteon.com/35bb0a8a-ec4d-49b0-96ce-09c27a0e3c2e
Episode 15 - Blood clots and beyond (Sucharit Bhakd)
https://www.brighteon.com/a27834fa-f282-44fa-a190-221233506bbe
Episode 16 - An Urgent Warning to the World (Mike Yeadon)
https://www.brighteon.com/e2249e47-1120-44bd-83ac-468963f484b7
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xi6MYCslZ1E
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