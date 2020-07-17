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POTP - E5 - Knut Wittkowski update
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9 views • July 17, 2020
Knut Wittkowski, April 28, 2020
Perspectives on the Pandemic / Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
In this highly-charged follow-up interview, Knut Wittkowski says his initial claim has been vindicated: The lockdowns - always a dubious proposition for a respiratory virus - came too late in the U.S. and elsewhere, and were therefore even worse than useless. By turns emotional and darkly comic, Wittkowski ranges across all the essential topics of the crisis, and gives answers you are unlikely to see in the major media. Not to be missed.
Journeyman Pictures
https://www.journeyman.tv/
https://www.thepressandthepublic.com/
Episode 1: John Ioannidis
https://www.brighteon.com/f951bb2d-9ac2-4a01-bffe-c06b02365da2
Episode 2: Knut Wittkowski
https://www.brighteon.com/287e482d-fc32-4d33-8def-34023326bd58
Episode 3: David L. Katz
https://www.brighteon.com/f8dddbe5-2391-41ab-ac21-fe09c7038cc0
Episode 4: John Ioannidis update
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081df1-76f6-4c04-b2c5-b45bf10fad9b
Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
https://www.brighteon.com/96bba2a9-81c2-4050-83fb-8791bb38b761
Episode 6: The Bakersfield doctors
https://www.brighteon.com/4f4168ee-391e-45a0-9a4f-aaedc0f402f7
Episode 7: Sam Husseini
https://www.brighteon.com/4aaadc38-e564-45e2-8d64-c1eaa3ae2b49
Episode 8: The monopoly edition
https://www.brighteon.com/173f6bc7-a8f9-4bf6-83bd-b9123c5e456c
Episode 9: The undercover epicenter nurse
https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
Perspectives on the Pandemic / Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
In this highly-charged follow-up interview, Knut Wittkowski says his initial claim has been vindicated: The lockdowns - always a dubious proposition for a respiratory virus - came too late in the U.S. and elsewhere, and were therefore even worse than useless. By turns emotional and darkly comic, Wittkowski ranges across all the essential topics of the crisis, and gives answers you are unlikely to see in the major media. Not to be missed.
Journeyman Pictures
https://www.journeyman.tv/
https://www.thepressandthepublic.com/
Episode 1: John Ioannidis
https://www.brighteon.com/f951bb2d-9ac2-4a01-bffe-c06b02365da2
Episode 2: Knut Wittkowski
https://www.brighteon.com/287e482d-fc32-4d33-8def-34023326bd58
Episode 3: David L. Katz
https://www.brighteon.com/f8dddbe5-2391-41ab-ac21-fe09c7038cc0
Episode 4: John Ioannidis update
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081df1-76f6-4c04-b2c5-b45bf10fad9b
Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
https://www.brighteon.com/96bba2a9-81c2-4050-83fb-8791bb38b761
Episode 6: The Bakersfield doctors
https://www.brighteon.com/4f4168ee-391e-45a0-9a4f-aaedc0f402f7
Episode 7: Sam Husseini
https://www.brighteon.com/4aaadc38-e564-45e2-8d64-c1eaa3ae2b49
Episode 8: The monopoly edition
https://www.brighteon.com/173f6bc7-a8f9-4bf6-83bd-b9123c5e456c
Episode 9: The undercover epicenter nurse
https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
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