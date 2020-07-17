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POTP - E8 - The monopoly edition
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5 views • July 17, 2020
Matt Stoller, May 22, 2020
Perspectives on the Pandemic / Episode 8: The monopoly edition with author Matt Stoller
In this "monopoly edition" of Perspectives, Matt Stoller, author of Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy, forecasts the actual amount of the Wall Street bailout; the coming disappearance of most small business; the problems that emerge when monopolies control health care; the emergence of a Wall Street-oriented "planned economy"; the failure of progressives to stop the theft of trillions, and much more.
Journeyman Pictures
https://www.journeyman.tv/
https://www.thepressandthepublic.com/
Episode list
Episode 1: John Ioannidis
https://www.brighteon.com/f951bb2d-9ac2-4a01-bffe-c06b02365da2
Episode 2: Knut Wittkowski
https://www.brighteon.com/287e482d-fc32-4d33-8def-34023326bd58
Episode 3: David L. Katz
https://www.brighteon.com/f8dddbe5-2391-41ab-ac21-fe09c7038cc0
Episode 4: John Ioannidis update
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081df1-76f6-4c04-b2c5-b45bf10fad9b
Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
https://www.brighteon.com/96bba2a9-81c2-4050-83fb-8791bb38b761
Episode 6: The Bakersfield doctors
https://www.brighteon.com/4f4168ee-391e-45a0-9a4f-aaedc0f402f7
Episode 7: Sam Husseini
https://www.brighteon.com/4aaadc38-e564-45e2-8d64-c1eaa3ae2b49
Episode 8: The monopoly edition
https://www.brighteon.com/173f6bc7-a8f9-4bf6-83bd-b9123c5e456c
Episode 9: The undercover epicenter nurse
https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
Perspectives on the Pandemic / Episode 8: The monopoly edition with author Matt Stoller
In this "monopoly edition" of Perspectives, Matt Stoller, author of Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy, forecasts the actual amount of the Wall Street bailout; the coming disappearance of most small business; the problems that emerge when monopolies control health care; the emergence of a Wall Street-oriented "planned economy"; the failure of progressives to stop the theft of trillions, and much more.
Journeyman Pictures
https://www.journeyman.tv/
https://www.thepressandthepublic.com/
Episode list
Episode 1: John Ioannidis
https://www.brighteon.com/f951bb2d-9ac2-4a01-bffe-c06b02365da2
Episode 2: Knut Wittkowski
https://www.brighteon.com/287e482d-fc32-4d33-8def-34023326bd58
Episode 3: David L. Katz
https://www.brighteon.com/f8dddbe5-2391-41ab-ac21-fe09c7038cc0
Episode 4: John Ioannidis update
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081df1-76f6-4c04-b2c5-b45bf10fad9b
Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
https://www.brighteon.com/96bba2a9-81c2-4050-83fb-8791bb38b761
Episode 6: The Bakersfield doctors
https://www.brighteon.com/4f4168ee-391e-45a0-9a4f-aaedc0f402f7
Episode 7: Sam Husseini
https://www.brighteon.com/4aaadc38-e564-45e2-8d64-c1eaa3ae2b49
Episode 8: The monopoly edition
https://www.brighteon.com/173f6bc7-a8f9-4bf6-83bd-b9123c5e456c
Episode 9: The undercover epicenter nurse
https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
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