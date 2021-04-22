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POTP - E15 - Blood clots and beyond
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30 views • April 22, 2021
Journeyman Pictures, April 16, 2021

In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections.

Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.

In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.

Journeyman

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/journeyman/featured
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/journeymanpi...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JourneymanNews
https://twitter.com/JourneymanVOD
Instagram: https://instagram.com/journeymanpictures
Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/JourneymanPictures/

Episode list

Episode 1: John Ioannidis
https://www.brighteon.com/f951bb2d-9ac2-4a01-bffe-c06b02365da2
Episode 2: Knut Wittkowski
https://www.brighteon.com/287e482d-fc32-4d33-8def-34023326bd58
Episode 3: David L. Katz
https://www.brighteon.com/f8dddbe5-2391-41ab-ac21-fe09c7038cc0
Episode 4: John Ioannidis update
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081df1-76f6-4c04-b2c5-b45bf10fad9b
Episode 5: Knut Wittkowski update
https://www.brighteon.com/96bba2a9-81c2-4050-83fb-8791bb38b761
Episode 6: The Bakersfield doctors (Dan Erickson & Dr. Antin Massihi)
https://www.brighteon.com/4f4168ee-391e-45a0-9a4f-aaedc0f402f7
Episode 7: Investigative journalist Sam Husseini
https://www.brighteon.com/4aaadc38-e564-45e2-8d64-c1eaa3ae2b49
Episode 8 - The monopoly edition (Matt Stoller)
https://www.brighteon.com/173f6bc7-a8f9-4bf6-83bd-b9123c5e456c
Episode 9: The undercover epicenter nurse
https://www.brighteon.com/fee1df55-d0c6-4a56-946a-80ce0c000468
Episode 10 - Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/56189218-4a70-45d4-8be7-c2cb5b732773
Episode 11 - Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/8ff20eb4-cc42-41bf-a2ab-d9a33a0a4e30
Episode 12 - Judy Mikovits & Robert Kennedy Jr. Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/afa657c2-e927-46d6-b875-4f8ea811fc8c
Episode 13 - The illusion of evidence-based medicine (Leemon McHenry)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2b46ae0-bc9e-402c-aa4e-315be1770132
Episode 14 - Catching up with Knut Wittkowski, PhD
https://www.brighteon.com/35bb0a8a-ec4d-49b0-96ce-09c27a0e3c2e
Episode 15 - Blood clots and beyond (Sucharit Bhakd)
https://www.brighteon.com/a27834fa-f282-44fa-a190-221233506bbe
Episode 16 - An Urgent Warning to the World (Mike Yeadon)
https://www.brighteon.com/e2249e47-1120-44bd-83ac-468963f484b7

Libby Handros & John Kirby

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyPjAfNNA-U
Keywords
vaccinessucharit bhakdiema
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