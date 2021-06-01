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Doctor Exposes Anti-Human Endgame Behind Latest Vaccine Technology
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2293 views • June 01, 2021
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Dr. Carrie Madej of http://serendipitygroup.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the anti-human technology behind the latest Covid injections being pushed on the public.
Watch also:
Dr. Tenpenny Talks With Nurses About The Great Deception
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Lawrence B. Palevsky, M.D. Sets The C-19 Record Straight On
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A Must Watch!!! Nurse In Halifax Breaks Her Silence!
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French Ambulance Man And Nurses Alert Massive Increase In Deaths Following The Shot
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Dr Charles Hoffe Explains Why You Must Say No To Child Covid Vaccination
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World Renowned Doctor Blows Lid Off Of Covid Vaccines-Dr. Peter McCullough - FULL INTERVIEW
https://www.brighteon.com/af97a04a-c72c-44e4-a824-c733bbf09377
Dr. Carrie Madej of http://serendipitygroup.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the anti-human technology behind the latest Covid injections being pushed on the public.
Watch also:
Dr. Tenpenny Talks With Nurses About The Great Deception
https://www.brighteon.com/f7a3d158-a0fc-4511-ba86-9d668631b131
Lawrence B. Palevsky, M.D. Sets The C-19 Record Straight On
https://www.brighteon.com/00cc956a-d24e-4f07-b907-2ae7ff4bf729
A Must Watch!!! Nurse In Halifax Breaks Her Silence!
https://www.brighteon.com/f38eee33-fae3-4fd0-a341-907cf8cd6324
French Ambulance Man And Nurses Alert Massive Increase In Deaths Following The Shot
https://www.brighteon.com/44e3e89f-aefa-4aa7-9445-d6344b02b96a
Dr Charles Hoffe Explains Why You Must Say No To Child Covid Vaccination
https://www.brighteon.com/f8a5b5c8-fd38-49b6-8dc2-4464a393794d
World Renowned Doctor Blows Lid Off Of Covid Vaccines-Dr. Peter McCullough - FULL INTERVIEW
https://www.brighteon.com/af97a04a-c72c-44e4-a824-c733bbf09377
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