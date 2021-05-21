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Dr. Tenpenny Talks With Nurses About The Great Deception
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3899 views • May 21, 2021
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Dr Sherri Tenpenny lays it all out here in conversation with 4 nurses - the incredibly bad effects of the "spike protein" that the CV19 "vaccines" cause bodies to produce. The "shedding" phenomenon. The actual agenda behind the pandemic. Unreported vaccine damages and injuries. Blood clotting, Guillaine Barre.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-tenpenny-talks-with-nurses-about-the-great-deception_zDAP1gp4CdG7bEE.html
Dr Sherri Tenpenny lays it all out here in conversation with 4 nurses - the incredibly bad effects of the "spike protein" that the CV19 "vaccines" cause bodies to produce. The "shedding" phenomenon. The actual agenda behind the pandemic. Unreported vaccine damages and injuries. Blood clotting, Guillaine Barre.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-tenpenny-talks-with-nurses-about-the-great-deception_zDAP1gp4CdG7bEE.html
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