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Lawrence B. Palevsky, M.D. Sets The C-19 Record Straight On
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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MIRRORED from Earth Heroes TV

Dr Palevsky Lawrence is a world-famous pediatrician, who lectures across the country and around the world. He’s a true fighter for parental and patient rights... fighting the good fight to get accurate information to the public so individuals can make informed decisions.

Dr. Palevsky is a NYS licensed pediatrician, who utilizes a holistic approach to children’s wellness and illness. Dr. Palevsky received his medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine in 1987, completed a three-year pediatric residency at The Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC in 1990, and served as a pediatric fellow in the ambulatory care out-patient department at Bellevue Hospital, NYC, from 1990-1991. Since 1991, his clinical experience includes working in pediatric emergency and intensive care medicine, in-patient, and out-patient pediatric medicine, neonatal intensive care medicine, newborn and delivery room medicine, and conventional, holistic and integrative pediatric private practice. Dr. Palevsky is a diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine, and Past–President of the American Holistic Medical Association. He received his pediatric board certification in 1990, and passed his pediatric board recertification exams in 1997, 2004, and 2011.

To make an appointment to see Dr. Palevsky on Long Island or in Manhattan, please call, 631.262.8505.
https://earthheroestv.com/programs/reinette_senum_chew_on_this_with_lawrence_palevsky_md
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19reinette senumlawrence palevsky
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