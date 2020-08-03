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BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
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182 views • August 03, 2020
BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
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BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d777b3ef-9b5b-413c-bc49-762c0b89ae32
DANGEROUS GENE EDITING VAX PUSHED HARD, BUT WHY? - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1fb46d6f-c674-4cb9-acb2-286308161f31
TWO CRINGEWORTHY BILL GATES INTERVIEWS - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2f10ff5e-00b0-4581-b27c-fa6f4c446d34
SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/08f0b43b-12b2-42aa-a5c8-b32f27e6f821
THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f7b8fc68-3b3b-416f-a40e-643dd7f900e3
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS US LEAVING WHO BUT THEN OPENLY SUPPORTS GAVI AND BILL GATES - EEARTS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/340fd939-6416-4425-83b6-352873c11831
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d777b3ef-9b5b-413c-bc49-762c0b89ae32
DANGEROUS GENE EDITING VAX PUSHED HARD, BUT WHY? - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1fb46d6f-c674-4cb9-acb2-286308161f31
TWO CRINGEWORTHY BILL GATES INTERVIEWS - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2f10ff5e-00b0-4581-b27c-fa6f4c446d34
SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/08f0b43b-12b2-42aa-a5c8-b32f27e6f821
THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f7b8fc68-3b3b-416f-a40e-643dd7f900e3
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS US LEAVING WHO BUT THEN OPENLY SUPPORTS GAVI AND BILL GATES - EEARTS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/340fd939-6416-4425-83b6-352873c11831
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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