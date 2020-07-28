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DANGEROUS GENE EDITING VAX PUSHED HARD, BUT WHY? - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
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67 views • July 28, 2020
The Medical Mafia, Big Pharma, and the NWO Politicians within the World Governments are in cahoots together against mankind. First they pushed a FAKE VIRAL PLANDEMIC HOAX as real, they pushed FACE MASKS and QUARANTINING/SOCIAL DISTANCING OF THE HEALTHY POPULATION, they destroyed most of the world's economy ON PURPOSE (politicians have been wrecking the economy, not a virus), they are pushing COVID19 testing while the virus has not even been isolated and the test kits are completely useless, they faked overcrowded hospitals when the Truth was they were EMPTY and medical employees were being laid off, they have faked all the stats with regards to testing - infections - deaths, they paid doctors bonuses for administering COVID19 tests, they paid hospitals for putting people into comas and to kill them with respirators, they forbid most doctors from treating COVID19 symptoms and conditions with 100% effective treatment protocols using HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE and ZINC, and now governments are being paid to push mandatory face masks (long after the Flu season ended) which are proven bad for our health. After knowing all of these TRUTHS, how in the hell would anyone even consider taking another Flu Vaccination during the rest of their lives? And you must be insane to let anyone inject you with a GMO vaccine that alters your very MRNA and DNA! Wake Up people, the government has NEVER been concerned about your health in all of history, so why would you think they would start protecting your health now?
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d777b3ef-9b5b-413c-bc49-762c0b89ae32
DANGEROUS GENE EDITING VAX PUSHED HARD, BUT WHY? - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1fb46d6f-c674-4cb9-acb2-286308161f31
TWO CRINGEWORTHY BILL GATES INTERVIEWS - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2f10ff5e-00b0-4581-b27c-fa6f4c446d34
SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/08f0b43b-12b2-42aa-a5c8-b32f27e6f821
THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f7b8fc68-3b3b-416f-a40e-643dd7f900e3
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS US LEAVING WHO BUT THEN OPENLY SUPPORTS GAVI AND BILL GATES - EEARTS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/340fd939-6416-4425-83b6-352873c11831
Tim Truth on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@timtruth:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d777b3ef-9b5b-413c-bc49-762c0b89ae32
DANGEROUS GENE EDITING VAX PUSHED HARD, BUT WHY? - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1fb46d6f-c674-4cb9-acb2-286308161f31
TWO CRINGEWORTHY BILL GATES INTERVIEWS - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2f10ff5e-00b0-4581-b27c-fa6f4c446d34
SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/08f0b43b-12b2-42aa-a5c8-b32f27e6f821
THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f7b8fc68-3b3b-416f-a40e-643dd7f900e3
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN: THEY WANT TO GENETICALLY MODIFY US WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINE - PART 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a99d1c7d-e797-4a6a-b1ac-c33e8f0ba5e2
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS US LEAVING WHO BUT THEN OPENLY SUPPORTS GAVI AND BILL GATES - EEARTS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/340fd939-6416-4425-83b6-352873c11831
Tim Truth on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@timtruth:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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