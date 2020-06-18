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BRAZIL'S PARLIAMENT UNCOVERS THE NEW WORLD ORDER PLANDEMIC AS A HOAX! (VIDEO)
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74 views • June 18, 2020
More and more politicians that have not sold their souls to the New World Order takeover are starting to Wake Up. Doctors, Nurses, and Hospital Technicians from around the world have been saying since VERY EARLY ON that the COVID-19 PLANdemic is a False Flag HOAX Event. The Brazil Parliament left the government buildings and went out to the main hospital tasked with taking care of Coronavirus Patients and made an UNANNOUNCED, SURPRISE VISIT since the hospital just reported that it had 5,000 patients and 200 dead this past week. The Parliament found the building was completely empty, other than a few hospital workers hanging out. This is also the reason President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil recently asked the men and women of Brazil to get armed up with firearms to prevent any kind of dictatorship takeover, which is the goal of the Illuminati's NWO agenda.
Most hospitals have been completely empty since this entire fiasco was pushed out by the World Hell Organization, the Medical Mafia, Big Pharma, and Kill Gates. A majority of medical personnel have been on furlough at home because all elective surgeries were stopped. People that have real emergencies are not going to hospitals for fear of being thrown onto a ventilator, so the hospital collects the $39,000 bonus for using a ventilator, and then 90% of the time the person ends up dying. More and more people are coming to realize that this so-called Novel Coronavirus has been nothing more than the common yearly Flu. They are also finding that 75% or more of the positive test numbers and deaths are ALL FAKE. Anyone that is wearing masks out in public should have SHEEPLE tattooed on their foreheads, those are the people that are likely too brainwashed to ever Wake Up.
"It's easier to FOOL people than convince them they have been FOOLED." -- Mark Twain
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
PRESIDENT BOLSONARO OF BRAZIL TELLS THE PEOPLE TO ARM UP TO PREVENT A DICTATORSHIP (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tr8tbPPEpmLS/
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - N3 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON AND DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
A REGISTERED NURSE & DISTRICT MANAGER KNOWS THE PLANDEMIC IS ALL FAKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1bf5f77a-a521-4833-a46e-61b39d19ce99
RN ERIN OLSZEWSKI SAYS COVID-19 PATIENTS BEING MURDERED IN NYC - JON RAPPOPORT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/fbdff719-d265-4f52-9d8a-c92f5ab9f0ba
ANOTHER NURSE DISCLOSING MURDER GOING ON IN NYC HOSPITALS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f3f5a126-4ae4-4e90-bf81-da39bc0de642
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
NURSE DECLARES PEOPLE ARE BEING MURDERED IN NYC HOSPITALS, WITH RATHER THAN FROM, COVID-19 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2a97f3f0-5db6-4d41-abb1-c83dcbdc5064
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
RESPIRATORY THERAPIST SPEAKS OUT AGAINST COVID-19 FALSE FLAG EVENT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3499e3b9-20cc-49d9-ade7-8af9d28ab613
GOAT AND PAWPAW 'TEST POSITIVE' FOR COVID-19 IN TANZANIA - PRESIDENT DR. JOHN MAGUFULI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65db796e-ae5d-40ac-a0b6-60b7bf606060
FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS: THEY'RE WRITING COVID ON ALL DEATH CERTIFICATES - PROJECT VERITAS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/22d0923f-ab0a-4f3a-ac98-222d6fcf6e10
THE CDC ORDERS DOCTORS TO EXAGGERATE COVID DEATHS - SENATOR DR. SCOTT JENSEN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c2e7c75b-9bfa-4469-92e8-c5d86cbf4354
DOCTORS AND HOSPITALS ARE BEING PAID TO "COOK THE BOOKS" FOR COVID-19 - DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/31e63aa9-ed68-40aa-93cd-534b934d272f
DR. KLAUS PUSHEL CALLS OUT COVID LIES ON TV - DAVID KNIGHT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/041bdfc8-68d1-4273-8058-6fcc6debdfb4
Please visit my BITCHUTE channel for many more COVID-19 PLANdemic videos, if you still aren't FULLY AWAKE to this HOAX!!!
Most hospitals have been completely empty since this entire fiasco was pushed out by the World Hell Organization, the Medical Mafia, Big Pharma, and Kill Gates. A majority of medical personnel have been on furlough at home because all elective surgeries were stopped. People that have real emergencies are not going to hospitals for fear of being thrown onto a ventilator, so the hospital collects the $39,000 bonus for using a ventilator, and then 90% of the time the person ends up dying. More and more people are coming to realize that this so-called Novel Coronavirus has been nothing more than the common yearly Flu. They are also finding that 75% or more of the positive test numbers and deaths are ALL FAKE. Anyone that is wearing masks out in public should have SHEEPLE tattooed on their foreheads, those are the people that are likely too brainwashed to ever Wake Up.
"It's easier to FOOL people than convince them they have been FOOLED." -- Mark Twain
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
PRESIDENT BOLSONARO OF BRAZIL TELLS THE PEOPLE TO ARM UP TO PREVENT A DICTATORSHIP (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tr8tbPPEpmLS/
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d2c9f547-2de2-4dd3-af10-0143c258afec
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINATIONS WITH DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR - N3 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2d6eadc2-c077-42f7-a0cd-0514c5897f26
COVID-19 BRIEFING - DR. DAN ERICKSON AND DR. ARTIN MASSIHI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d1157c2e-526c-4be8-9d3f-3bb5f5a69096
A REGISTERED NURSE & DISTRICT MANAGER KNOWS THE PLANDEMIC IS ALL FAKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1bf5f77a-a521-4833-a46e-61b39d19ce99
RN ERIN OLSZEWSKI SAYS COVID-19 PATIENTS BEING MURDERED IN NYC - JON RAPPOPORT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/fbdff719-d265-4f52-9d8a-c92f5ab9f0ba
ANOTHER NURSE DISCLOSING MURDER GOING ON IN NYC HOSPITALS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f3f5a126-4ae4-4e90-bf81-da39bc0de642
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
NURSE DECLARES PEOPLE ARE BEING MURDERED IN NYC HOSPITALS, WITH RATHER THAN FROM, COVID-19 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2a97f3f0-5db6-4d41-abb1-c83dcbdc5064
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
RESPIRATORY THERAPIST SPEAKS OUT AGAINST COVID-19 FALSE FLAG EVENT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3499e3b9-20cc-49d9-ade7-8af9d28ab613
GOAT AND PAWPAW 'TEST POSITIVE' FOR COVID-19 IN TANZANIA - PRESIDENT DR. JOHN MAGUFULI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65db796e-ae5d-40ac-a0b6-60b7bf606060
FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS: THEY'RE WRITING COVID ON ALL DEATH CERTIFICATES - PROJECT VERITAS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/22d0923f-ab0a-4f3a-ac98-222d6fcf6e10
THE CDC ORDERS DOCTORS TO EXAGGERATE COVID DEATHS - SENATOR DR. SCOTT JENSEN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/c2e7c75b-9bfa-4469-92e8-c5d86cbf4354
DOCTORS AND HOSPITALS ARE BEING PAID TO "COOK THE BOOKS" FOR COVID-19 - DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/31e63aa9-ed68-40aa-93cd-534b934d272f
DR. KLAUS PUSHEL CALLS OUT COVID LIES ON TV - DAVID KNIGHT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/041bdfc8-68d1-4273-8058-6fcc6debdfb4
Please visit my BITCHUTE channel for many more COVID-19 PLANdemic videos, if you still aren't FULLY AWAKE to this HOAX!!!
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