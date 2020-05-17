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A REGISTERED NURSE & DISTRICT MANAGER KNOWS THE PLANDEMIC IS ALL FAKE (VIDEO)
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226 views • May 17, 2020
The Registered Nurse & District Manager in this video is taking a stance for TRUTH & FREEDOM. She goes to a California Beach and then the cops threaten to extort her with a bogus fine, or worse yet violate her freedom with an arrest & detention. She tells them that the California Hospitals are literally empty, more than half of all medical personnel have been furloughed (because the hospitals are all empty), the Coronavirus & the News is totally FAKE (it is this year's common seasonal Flu), the hospital nurses on the news are Fake nurses (aka Crisis Actors), and this entire False Flag Event is all about the Illuminati's New World Order agenda. The cops says I hear you, many of us agree with you, but we have to do our job and FOLLOW ORDERS, or we will get fired & lose our jobs. These FALSE AUTHORITIES are "voluntarily" working the Beach Patrol on their days off for OVERTIME PAY (extra pay at around $50 to $100 per hour depending on rank) while most people are UNEMPLOYED and JOBLESS. She tells him she is putting her job at risk by taking a moral stance, but he states that is her choice, he still chooses to protect his job & paycheck, and will enforce UNLAWFUL MEASURES AGAINST THE U.S. Constitution as told to do so. The problem is that this cop's job is to enforce & uphold the U.S. Constitution & Bill of Rights, NOT TO FOLLOW ORDERS FROM POLITICIANS. He works for & is paid by the people, not the politician(s). No order from anyone in government can violate the U.S. Constitution, because it is the Supreme Law of the Land in the USA.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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